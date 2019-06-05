More pickleball courts could be popping up all around the county, including several in the Venice area. Even the city is contemplating adding some, though not for a few years.
The sport was created in 1965 in Washington but it’s been in the last 10 years or so that it has boomed.
Sarasota County put in its first courts in 2011 and currently has 77 altogether — 54 outdoor, of which 42 are shared (usually they’re tennis courts lined for both sports) and 12 are for pickleball only, and 23 indoor, according to a memo from Anna C. Madden in the Office of Financial Management.
But that’s not enough to meet a growing need, she wrote.
“The Parks, Preserves and Recreation Strategic Master Plan has identified pickleball as an emerging trend and highlighted the need for additional courts,” particularly dedicated ones, she wrote.
Six new dedicated courts have been approved for Longwood Park, in North County, for early next year and an additional 41 have been proposed, including in South County at Bypass Park, which currently has eight courts (six dedicated) and Nokomis Community Park (four courts currently).
There are three sets of public pickleball courts in the city: two at Hecksher Park downtown shared with basketball courts; two at Pinebrook Park shared with tennis courts; and four in the Venice Community Center. The county maintains all of them under an interlocal agreement with the city.
In 2017, pickleball players appealed to the Venice City Council for dedicated outdoor courts, so the Council directed the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to consider whether one of the two playgrounds at the park should make way for pickleball.
Then-Public Works Director John Veneziano came up with three options: the easternmost playground, which has a single piece of equipment; the eight easternmost shuffleboard courts; and a small basketball court north of the full-size courts.
The board preferred the shuffleboard option, reasoning that those courts see little use and converting the space for pickleball would be the least intrusive way to get the sport into the park.
But when Veneziano reported the board’s recommendation to the Council, it drew a rebuke.
Several Council members expressed concern both that the board went outside the directions it was given and that it supported doing away with facilities for one sport, even to make room for another.
Shuffleboard players objected to the potential loss of courts and in the end the Council decided it had higher park priorities, especially given the availability of courts in the area.
The city was already in discussions with the county about changes to the interlocal agreement, which the county later gave notice of terminating.
The notice was rescinded but the agreement expires in 2021. If there’s no new deal, the cost of maintaining all the parks would come back on the city.
“We’ve got much bigger fish to deal with when it comes to parks,” Council Member Bob Daniels said at the time. “We can’t even afford what we’ve got.”
Nevertheless, when the Council held its annual Capital Improvement Program (CIP) workshop in February, it heard a pitch for $400,000 in Fiscal Year 2020-21 to install three pickleball courts in the sand playground area at Hecksher Park.
A reduced version of the proposal made the cut in the five-year CIP the Council approved May 28: $200,000 in Fiscal Year 2021-22, from park impact fees.
The courts aren’t a sure thing, however. The Council could change the amount and the timing, or even eliminate the project altogether.
It ranks seventh out of 10 “Functional Open Space” projects in the CIP, behind about $1.5 million in projects also to be funded with park impact fees.
