A nose-gear failure caused a small plane taxiing on a runway in Venice to do a face plant, damaging its propeller.
The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2. No injuries were reported.
The Venice Fire Department, Venice Police Department, Sarasota EMS and airport staff responded to an aircraft emergency call on the runway at Venice Municipal Airport, according to a city press release issued Thursday.
After taking off from the airport, a single-engine, four-seat Beechcraft Bonanza had returned and landed without incident, but as the pilot started to brake to exit the runway at Taxiway B, his nose gear failed, causing the front of the aircraft to nose over onto the pavement, according to airport staff.
The pilot, Dan Gualandri, director of Maintenance at Sarasota Avionics, was the sole occupant of the plane.
