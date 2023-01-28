Pilots: Flying at night a challenge

VENICE — Like any vehicle, flying a plane requires extensive training and attention to one’s surroundings.
Doing so at night, or in low-light conditions, requires even more preparation than normal.
“There’s nothing you can take lightly in an airplane,” Chuck Mason said.
Mason, a retired NASA aerospace engineer, acquired his commercial pilot’s license back in 1945.
“Been flying ever since,” he said.
He was one of many people who took an interest in the December crash of a single-engine plane off the coast of Venice.
The crash killed Christian Kath, 42, a health care executive, along with his wife Misty, 43, and daughter, Lily, 12.
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the wreckage of the Kaths’ rented plane in January.
The report drew particular attention to the low-light conditions when the plane left Venice Municipal Airport at 7:37 p.m. Dec. 3.
The report described the Kaths’ plane as making “little to no angle of climb into a dark sky over dark water with no discernible horizon.”
Mason echoed those sentiments recently, noting the plane’s landing lights would not have been helpful for taking off.
“Once you are in the air, whether those are on or off doesn’t make a difference,” Mason said.
Flying over land at night requires just as much attention, he noted, but pilots can least see lights from cities and towns to help gauge elevation.
Out on the water, there would be no useful source of light coming from ocean level. Even lone boats could be confused for stars.
In those conditions, a pilot would rely on gyroscopes and other location instruments to determine heading and elevation.
Paul Hollowell, another area aviator, said it can take a great deal of training and conditioning to learn to trust a plane’s instruments rather than the naked eye.
“You just have to be very mentally conscious,” Hollowell said, recalling his own experiences flying helicopters at night while in the military during the Vietnam War.
According to the NTSB preliminary report, Kath had approximately 87 hours of flight experience on Dec. 3 when he flew down from St. Petersburg to Venice with his wife and daughter.
Those logged hours would have likely included three hours of night-time flying with an instructor.
If a pilot opts for instrument training, or rating in instrument usage, Mason estimated that would be another 15 to 30 hours of flying.
Even so, he added, many pilots get that training and never use it.
Hollowell said he knew several experienced pilots who choose to forego flying at night due to the “counterintuitive” nature of trusting instruments over senses.
Aviation regulations requires pilots to complete three successful takeoffs and landings within a 90-day period before they attempt flying at night.
For his part, Hollowell chooses to keep his flying skills sharp through regular use. He’s flown both during the day and at night out of the Venice airport, crediting their slope indicator for safe landings during the day.
“Venice has a good, safe airport,” Hollowell noted.
Mason theorized the lack of elevation for the plane on takeoff may have been to avoid pulling up too soon, which can risk stalling the plane if air pressure under the wings changes too quickly.
Hollowell, meanwhile, noted the sounds of the Gulf Coast would not likely have been helpful in realizing altitude, between the noise of the plane engine and the headset for piloting Kath was likely using.
While wishing to caution future pilots about low-light conditions, both Mason and Hollowell noted there are factors that they could not speak to from just the preliminary report.
A full report from the NTSB could be months or years away.
