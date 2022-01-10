Editor’s Note: For a video demonstration on the portable solar power carport, look for this story at VeniceGondolier.com
SARASOTA — After relying only on solar electricity from 66 rooftop solar panels since 2017, a Sarasota family launched a new venture into creating a more accessible solar power invention for people.
Along with her family and boyfriend, Antonia Ginsberg-Klemmt led the small team to create a portable solar-powered carport.
As a New College of Florida student and Pine View School graduate, Ginsberg-Klemmt took advantage of downtime through the pandemic to learn welding from her father and eventually create prototypes for the invention called GismoPower.
GismoPower is an acronym that stands for Garage Interior Storable Modular Photovoltaic on Wheels with Integrated EV Charger Rack.
“We want everyone to be able to have a Gismo in their driveways,” Ginsberg-Klemmt said.
The solar panels are connected to a carport on wheels that is collapsible and can be moved into a garage during inclement weather like hurricanes.
The “solar on wheels” invention was created to help anyone gain access to solar energy without the stress of putting permanent panels on a roof.
“We are trying to make solar more accessible to the general public,” she said.
Ginsberg-Klemmt said people that are in rental houses or who live in mobile homes can use the collapsible solar power carport.
“It’s a space that has been unused for solar,” she said about the majority of residential solar panels being located on rooftops.
Since the carport is not permanent, Ginsberg-Klemmt hopes that the structure can bypass the permits needed for permanent structures.
The carport also contains an integrated electric car charger, but does not require users to own an electric car.
While a car is not using the car charger, the charging system goes right to the home electric system.
While the solar panels collect energy, it also provides an added bonus of a car being shaded.
Another advantage of the portable solar panel carport is that it allows easier accessibility to the optimizer on solar panels. An optimizer is located on each solar panel and keeps track of what each panel is producing. It is typically located underneath a panel, which makes it difficult to track for rooftop panels.
The panels on the carport can be accessed from underneath, so the repair and accessibility to the optimizer is easier, Ginsberg-Klemmt said.
Conveniently, the optimizer is linked to an application that collects data showing the average energy produced and projections for future energy.
While the Gismo is not in mass production yet, there are three functioning solar carports, including a newer version that is more aesthetically pleasing.
Ginsberg-Klemmt said Gismo will be making more carports that are both cost-efficient and less labor intensive, since the family welds everything at their home.
For their personal solar panel carport, the Gismo is grid-tied and depends on the Florida Power and Light grid structure.
Recently, GismoPower was recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy and has received several awards and grants.
The invention was one of 20 Hardware Track semifinalists for the department’s American-Made Solar Prize Round 5 contest, which is designed to foster U.S. solar energy innovation.
As a semifinalist, Gismo will receive a $50,000 grant for further development. If selected for the next stage in the competition, Gismo can receive $100,000.
“It honestly gives me hope that this is actually something that can happen,” Ginsberg-Klemmt said.
Ginsberg-Klemmt mentioned Gismo has made it so far in the competition because of the three prototypes already created and showing progress.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said.
With grants and awards fueling the invention and their first customer in the books, Gismo plans to continue expanding the public interest and “prove there are people that want it.”
Ginsberg-Klemmt said the next steps are to apply for more grants and have more outreach, especially to the general public.
While the Gismo operations are out of the Ginsberg-Klemmt house, the team will look at expanding to have a dedicated space to make the carports. There is also the possibility of selling the idea to someone who will be able to mass produce the invention.
For now, the Gismo team is focusing on creating a carport in a shorter period of time and working with other professional engineers so the invention is peer reviewed.
“This is not something that requires years and years of research,” she said. “This is something that can happen today.”
For more information on GismoPower, visit gismopower.com
