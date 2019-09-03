PROVIDED BY PINE VIEW SCHOOL
Pine View School for the Gifted in Osprey is the top school in the state, and nationally ranked, as No. 1 elementary school in the country and one of the leading middle schools and high schools in the United States.
This year, the Pine View Association will hold its “Rocket” Read-a-thon fundraiser from Sept. 7-20, and the students will attempt to read 500,000 minutes to raise $50,000 for projects, classroom materials and STEM activities. Pine View School’s “Rocket read-a-thon” received a $2,500 grant from Walmart Supercenter in Osprey, thanks to the generosity of the store manager, Eric Fenton.
The kick-off for the Rocket read-a-thon is at Books-A-Million, 4230 S. Tamiami Trail, in Venice on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Pine View students who attend the kick-off will receive a free goody bag and a $10 gift certificate thanks to the generosity of David and Molly Jackson, who own Fleet Feet, Molly’s Chic and Unique Boutique, and New Balance in Sarasota and University Park. Pine View elementary and middle school teachers will read to the children at the event.
Author Dianne Ochiltree will read her featured books “It’s a Seashell Day” and “It’s a Firefly Night” and will be available for questions and answers at the kick-off event from 3:30-4 p.m. Ochiltree’s website is: dianneochiltree.com
This year’s read-a-thon is chaired by Priya Acharya, who conceptualized all events and brought together the Sarasota County Library System to support the read-a-thon. All 10 Sarasota County public libraries will support by providing access to even more reading materials. Library staff can help students find their next favorite read. Pine View students are encouraged to visit any Sarasota County Public Library youth desk, tell them they are participating in the read-a-thon, and receive a sticker. The stickers can be redeemed at school for more grand prize drawing opportunities.
The public is welcome to support the local school’s efforts by donating at YourPVA.org/donate; use the read-a-thon drop down. Pine View Association is a non-profit organization. All donations are tax deducible.
PVA acknowledges and thanks: Pine View School Principal Dr. Stephen Covert, for enthusiastically supporting the read-a-thon; Jessica Rahal, for the fliers and bookmarks; Isa Chauhan, Pine View Association president; Susan Harris, PVA vice president; Heidi Bodor, PVA secretary; Traci Couden, PVA treasurer; PVA board members Bridget Hannon, Karen Kirsch, Alex Merkher and Latha Rengarajan, and all of the administrative staff and teachers at Pine View School.
