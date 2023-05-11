 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured topical

Pine View student art honored by Steube

  • 0

OSPREY — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube named the winner of his 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Mia Liang, a Pine View School student, received the award in the Congressional Art Competition for his district — which represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties.


Port Charlotte High student Thanh Nguyen received second place for "Hidden."

Bottom: Hidden was submitted to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s District 17 office to take part in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. Port Charlotte High student Thanh Nguyen received second place for “Hidden.”
Decrepit Cabin

Top: Decrepit Cabin by Aedan Teitsch was submitted to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s District 17 office to take part in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. It won third place.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred