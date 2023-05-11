Pine View student art honored by Steube

Bottom: Hidden was submitted to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s District 17 office to take part in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. Port Charlotte High student Thanh Nguyen received second place for “Hidden.”
“Her piece of artwork, ‘Grasping at Revolt’ is unique and innovative. I look forward to seeing it in the halls of Congress,” he stated in a news release. “Thank you to all the students who participated this year. We have great artistic talent in the 17th District.”
Sarasota High student Aedan Teitsch earned third place for “Decrepit Cabin,” according to the news release.
Once a year, the Congressional Institute hosts the nationwide visual art competition for high-schoolers “to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district,” the news release states.
“Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated,” it stated.
After being submitted to congressional offices, a panel of artists in those districts select the winning entries.
“Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.,” it states. “The first-place winner is given the opportunity to display their artwork at the United States Capitol for one year.”
