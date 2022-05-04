topical Pine View students place in national math challenge STAFF REPORT May 4, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pine View School students Nolan Boucher, Max Rudin and Uday Goyat hold award checks from placing in the national MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSPREY — Pine View School students recently placed nationally in a MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge.The team of Pine View students consisted of Nolan Boucher, Uday Goyat, John Holcomb, Max Rudin and Lisa Zhang with Mark Mattia as the coach.The students placed first for Technical Computing and third in the overall M3 Challenge.They were awarded $10,000 for the overall prize and $3,000 for the computing prize during an event in New York City.The MathWorks challenge had 612 papers submitted and gave 37 scholarship prizes, which was roughly 6% of submissions.The M3 Challenge “spotlights applied mathematics as a powerful problem-solving tool and as a viable and exciting profession,” according to the challenge website.Teams are given real-world problems and must demonstrate their mathematical modeling skills. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Nokomis man killed after rear-ending truck stopped for traffic Economist: 4 million more Floridians are coming County plan: Roundabout for Pinebrook/Ridgewood Cops: Men had bulletproof vests for burglary Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nokomis man killed after rear-ending truck stopped for traffic Economist: 4 million more Floridians are coming County plan: Roundabout for Pinebrook/Ridgewood Cops: Men had bulletproof vests for burglary Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
