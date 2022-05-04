Pine View students

Pine View School students Nolan Boucher, Max Rudin and Uday Goyat hold award checks from placing in the national MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

OSPREY — Pine View School students recently placed nationally in a MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge.

The team of Pine View students consisted of Nolan Boucher, Uday Goyat, John Holcomb, Max Rudin and Lisa Zhang with Mark Mattia as the coach.

The students placed first for Technical Computing and third in the overall M3 Challenge.

They were awarded $10,000 for the overall prize and $3,000 for the computing prize during an event in New York City.

The MathWorks challenge had 612 papers submitted and gave 37 scholarship prizes, which was roughly 6% of submissions.

The M3 Challenge “spotlights applied mathematics as a powerful problem-solving tool and as a viable and exciting profession,” according to the challenge website.

Teams are given real-world problems and must demonstrate their mathematical modeling skills.

