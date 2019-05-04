The City of Venice has received its first certified wildlife habitat designation.
Chris Simmons of the National Wildlife Federation came before the Venice Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recently to request the city start the process of certifying parks in Venice as wildlife habitat, according to Board Member Eydie Kargas.
That visit put the wheels in motion to gain the designation.
“Pinebrook Park was the clear choice of the board for beginning the process,” she said. But there’s a hitch.
Many non-native Brazilian pepper trees are in the park, she said, and they would need to be cleaned out to make certification possible. Team Keep Venice Beautiful, or “Team KVB,” one of three volunteer groups that Venice Area Beautification, Inc. maintains, was contacted immediately.
Team KVB coordinated with the city, Sarasota County and Friends of Pinebrook Park. The first of three efforts to rid the park of the invasive species was scheduled for Thursday but removal was rescheduled to next week because of rain.
“Team KVB will provide the man/woman power and the city and county will provide the trucks and equipment and the stump killer for their work,” Kargas said.
The KVB team will begin the huge job of cleaning out the Brazilian pepper trees on the west side of the nature trail near Pinebrook Road. Two additional dates will be scheduled to clear the pepper trees from the area near Pinebrook Road and Water Street and on the east side of the park bordering the Bridle Oaks subdivision, Kargas said.
Friends of Pinebrook Park committed to continue to weed the Brazilian Pepper seedlings that pop up afterward as long as necessary, Kargas said. That was an important stipulation to gain certification, Kargas said.
“Simmons was satisfied with the work that will be done and already requested certification for the park,” she said.
The city received notice of the wildlife habitat designation last week and will receive signs celebrating its new status in weeks to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.