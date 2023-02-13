SARASOTA — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties has named its 2023 Youth of the Year.
Nathan W., 17, a senior at Pine View School, accepted the award during the organization's recent Steak & Burger, Youth of the Year Celebration, according to a statement released Monday by the Boys & Girls Club.
The Boys & Girls Club did not provided a last name for the student.
"Nathan is an exceptional club member who will be an excellent representative for our organization as he embodies our mission and works diligently to inspire meaningful change in our community," stated Bill Sadlo, President/CEO. "We are so proud of his unwavering passion to empower others and make the world a better place.”
Nathan is a member of the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club. He joined in 2019 through the Perlman Young Entrepreneurs Program.
"The club makes leaders out of all who walk through its doors," Nathan said in a statement. "As we are the generation poised to experience the implications of many decisions being made today, the importance of community organizations like The Club cannot be overstated. Youth leadership and its inherent capability to highlight underrepresented voices compels me to act as a leader and empower others.”
Nathan plays violin and piano, is proficient in several languages and is a member of MENSA, National Honors Society, and the Debate Association, according to his biography supplied by the Boys & Girls Club.
He has won the Anne Frank Humanitarian Award issued by The Florida Holocaust Museum, is a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist, and took second in the Perlman Price Young Entrepreneurs Competition.
He hopes to pursue a career in environmental biology and food science.
Five other teens were in the running for Youth of the Year:
• Madisyn C., a senior at Venice High who attends the Gene Matthews Club in North Port.
• Rah’Nia H., a senior at Booker High who attends the Newtown Estates Club in Newtown.
• Stephanie B., a senior at Venice High who attends the Robert and Joan Lee Club in Venice.
• Mykayla G., a senior at Booker High who attends the Roy McBean Club in Newtown.
• Nazariah S., an eighth-grader at DeSoto Middle School who attends the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Club in Arcadia.
The Clubs’ Steak & Burger, Youth of the Year Celebration was presented by the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust. For more information, visit bgcsdc.org or call 941-366-3911.
