Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota And DeSoto Counties named Nathan W., a senior at Pine View School as its 2023 Youth of The Year.

SARASOTA — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties has named its 2023 Youth of the Year.

Nathan W., 17, a senior at Pine View School, accepted the award during the organization's recent Steak & Burger, Youth of the Year Celebration, according to a statement released Monday by the Boys & Girls Club.


