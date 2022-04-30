VENICE — “From park benches to bus stops, all kinds of moments occur on a bench. Some are very funny and some will touch your heart.”
Director Rebecca Holahan said these words convey the premise of the upcoming show put on by Pinky’s Players, a newly formed group of Venice Theatre actors with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
The actors will present two performances of the original musical play, “Great Stories Well Played on a Bench,” in Venice Theatre’s MainStage Jervey Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
The show is sponsored by Fourthought Private Wealth.
Tickets are available for $20 by calling 941-488-1115 or buying online at venicetheatre.org.
The box office is under renovation and not open for walk-up sales at this time. Tickets are also available one hour prior to showtime. Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W in Venice.
Pinky’s Players is a Community Engagement program of Venice Theatre that gives adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to experience the delight of performing.
It is part of the legacy of Yvonne Pinkerton, one of the co-founders, along with Jean Trammell, of the theatre’s Education Department. Pinkerton, who died Dec. 25, 2020, was an educator from an early age.
Her commitment to spreading the joy of learning was part of who she was.
Holahan has been the instructor for VT’s Dynamic Drama classes for several years.
Sandy Davisson, Venice Theatre’s Director of Education and Community Engagement, said, “Much like Yvonne, Becky has an uncanny ability to give her students what they need ... whether it be a word of encouragement or some gentle discipline.”
Humbled to continue Pinkerton’s work, Holahan said of her mentor, “Pinky was a seed planter. Because of her love and belief in every human being, her vision was planted 25 years ago and became a brilliant full bloom (The annual Loveland Follies). And like a plant that matures and dies, its seeds take root and begin to grow into another new life. Pinky’s seeds are growing again.”
The artistic team includes director Rebecca Holahan, music director George DeJong and cast: Robert Arditti, Patrick Burke, Michael Buscemi, Robin Cross, Bob Dawson, Heather DeBoer, Clint Faulkner, Rachel Hayes, Tim Hedley, Joan Kelly, Joe Kelly, Adam Lang, John Liska, Bridget Meaney, Eileen Paddock, Mark Pagliaro, Candice Pineault, Kier Piotrowski, Sandra Saunders, Faya Scudder-Cotherman, Seth Selitti, Christian Shakespeare, Gigi Swartz, and Sharon Wirth.
