VENICE — Venice Theatre and The Haven's production of Pinky's Players "Keep a Song In Your Heart," scheduled for May 19-21, is sold out.

This year's production is the first where students and actors from The Haven’s South Campus are a part of the theater’s performance troupe. The troupe, Pinky’s Players, is created specifically for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.


   
