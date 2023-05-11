VENICE — Venice Theatre and The Haven's production of Pinky's Players "Keep a Song In Your Heart," scheduled for May 19-21, is sold out.
This year's production is the first where students and actors from The Haven’s South Campus are a part of the theater’s performance troupe. The troupe, Pinky’s Players, is created specifically for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The name honors the late Vyonne T. Pinkerton, who created the Loveland Players some 24 years ago in a partnership with LovelandCenter
Through the program, participants are given the opportunity to experience the delight of performing.
This year’s musical variety show is a tribute to “The Lawrence Welk Show” and is sponsored by Fourthought Private Wealth.
The newly merged performance troupe launched in the fall. Auditions and casting were completed in December. Directing is Becky Holahan, who has been working with students with intellectual and developmental disabilities for over 20 years.
George DeLong is the music director.
Holahan said she is enthusiastic about the partnership.
“We are a great fit and we share the goal of offering these students the delights of performance!”
The Haven’s director of the south county campus, Linda Walker, who has been a theatre volunteer for over ten years, said, “With this program, our clients get to experience life outside of their disability. We are excited about this new program.”
And Becky Forest, The Haven’s vice-president of Adult Day Services, adds, “It’s a wonderful opportunity to express themselves, to give back to the community, something they wouldn’t have otherwise.”
"Keep A Song in Your Heart" will be presented from May 19 to 21 in the Raymond Center on Venice Theatre's main campus at 140 Tampa Ave. W. Again, the show is sold out, but patrons may check to see if any tickets open up at venicetheatre.org or by phone at 941-488-1115.
