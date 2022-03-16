VENICE — The opposition to an increase in the downtown height can claim a victory, though the battle isn’t over.
A draft land-use regulation (LDR) that would have set a 39-foot, three-floor limit drew near-unanimous opposition at various meetings and in comments on the draft submitted to the city.
The current limit is 35 feet, with the possibility of 10 more by conditional use. Though the LDR would have lowered the maximum allowable height by 6 feet, opponents said that the reality would be nothing but 39-foot-tall buildings where the vast majority are now one or two stories.
The public didn’t seem to grasp that 39 feet was a reduction in the maximum, Commission Member Bill Willson said.
After months of backing the higher limit, the Planning Commission gave in to reality Tuesday.
“I think most of us did not hear overwhelming support for going to 39 feet from 35 feet,” Commission Chair Barry Snyder said.
Instead, the Commission will be recommending that the long-standing 35-foot limit be retained — but without the prospect of an additional 10 feet.
“Nobody thinks you can get that exception anyway,” he said.
Willson said the 45-foot maximum hadn’t destroyed downtown over the decades it’s been in place but he was concerned it might also face opposition.
He acknowledged that it would preclude replacing the post office with a replica of the hotel that used to stand on the site, a project former Mayor John Holic had pursued several years ago.
Snyder said the City Council would still have the option of adding back the conditional use option.
Other provisions of the proposed LDR would also leave open the possibility of granting a hardship variance for more height case-by-case, but those standards have also been tightened, he said.
There would still be an allowance for rooftop features, but instead of a flat 10 feet it would be limited to 20% of the height of the building.
It’s similar to the county’s approach, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said, but the county allows 20% of the maximum height in the district.
Limiting it to the height of the building is more proportional, he said.
The Commission held firm on merging the Historic Preservation and Architectural Review boards, however.
The idea is opposed by the two boards and the public in general, but not as strongly as the proposed increase in height.
Clark said that the state’s Certified Local Government (CLG) coordinator told him that it would be difficult for Venice to achieve that status with separate boards. A few older CLG members did it that way but probably wouldn’t be approved today, she told him.
Being a CLG city would allow the city to pursue grants and enhance its historic preservation efforts.
The Planning Commission did address some draft LDR shortcomings to meet CLG standards but Historic Preservation Board Vice Chair Franklin Wright said more needs to be done.
He urged the Commission to keep working on that aspect of the LDR.
