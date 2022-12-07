VENICE — Applications to annex and change the future land-use designation and zoning of five parcels bordering the 60-acre Hurt property north of Laurel Road will go to the City Council with a recommendation of approval.
The Planning Commission unanimously voted in favor of the applications Tuesday with little discussion.
Laurel Road Assemblage West, comprising two parcels totaling about 12 acres, and Laurel Road Assemblage East, consisting of three parcels totaling about 11 acres, bookend the Hurt property.
City Planner Brittany Smith said the intent is to develop all the land together as mixed use, with commercial and multi-family housing components under Commercial, General zoning.
Two property owners north of the Laurel Road Assemblage East parcels along Twin Laurel Boulevard said the possibility of more development in the area concerns them.
Andrew Pepper, who with his wife owns land on either side of Twin Laurel Boulevard, said that prior development has caused flooding and driven wildlife onto their property.
In addition, he said, Twin Laurel Boulevard is a private road. Access to his land needs to be preserved in any development of the parcels to the south, he said.
Carrie Wozniak, whose property is between the Peppers’ and the Laurel Road Assemblage East parcels, had similar worries.
Representing applicant 2001 Laurel LLC, attorney Jeff Boone said that those are issues to be addressed when his clients seek approval of a preliminary plat or site-and-development plan.
Twin Laurel Boulevard is actually an easement, not a private road, he said, adding that no development could result in other property owners being denied access to their land.
Individual lots in the area are rapidly being bought up by developers, Boone said, and Pepper acknowledged that he and his wife are interested in selling.
By the time the Assemblage and Hurt parcels move to development, Boone said, it’s likely developers will have acquired all the remaining land.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Commission:
• Unanimously approved site-and-development plans for amenity centers for Magnolia Bay North and South, single-family neighborhoods on either side of Ranch Road east of I-75 in North Venice.
While their features would vary somewhat, each would have a pool, other recreational facilities and a restroom building, and all residents would have access to both, a developer representative said.
• Voted to recommend Council approval of a preliminary plat amendment for the Mirasol development, north of Laurel Road and east of Knights Trail Road. The proposed change would subdivide outparcels into a total of 10 lots between Montecito Street and the southeastern edge of the development.
• Approved a site-and-development plan amendment to allow a podiatry office at 2489 Precision Drive, an outparcel of The Shoppes of Laurel Square.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.