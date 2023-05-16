Isola Casa

The Planning Commission approved a proposal Tuesday to build 36 multi-family units on the larger parcel outlined in green. The smaller parcel will be for stormwater management.

VENICE — The third time was the charm for the development of the parcels at 775 and 805 South Tamiami Trail, which straddle Pine Grove Drive northeast of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Proposals in 2018 and 2019 to build a four-story hotel on the land never came to fruition in the face of vehement neighbor opposition.


   
