VENICE — A proposed 303-unit multifamily development on part of the Rustic Road planned unit development in North Venice got two of the three approvals Tuesday it needs to move forward. The last one needs to come from the City Council.
The units would be in 10 buildings and include an amenity center with a pool, miniature golf and a mail kiosk; and open space with a courtyard and a dog park.
Applicant South City Partners asked for a special exception to reduce the number of parking spaces from two per unit to 1.6 per unit, based on 53% of the units having only one bedroom.
That would still provide 485 spaces, attorney Jackson Boone said, which would be more than adequate in the developer’s experience and far more than the minimum under the new land-development regulations.
It also sought conditional-use approval to allow extra height for six of the 10 buildings — up to 43 feet for three three-story buildings and up to 53 feet 61/2 inches for three four-story buildings.
The approved height limit in the PUD is 42 feet, and the truss height of all the buildings would be lower, Boone said. Architectural elements, including a pitched roof, made the extra height necessary, he said.
Finally, South City asked for approval of a site-and-development plan for the overall project.
The Commission voted 7-0 to approve the reduction in parking spaces and to OK the site-and-development plan, conditioned on the Council approving the height exception.
The Commission voted 6-1, with Commissioner Shaun Graser voting against, to recommend approval.
Other business
On Tuesday the Commission also:
• Granted a one-year extension of the development order for Generation at Venice, a 239-unit rental community on the west side of Knights Trail Road south of Gene Green Road.
Boone said supply-chain issues have kept the project from moving forward.
The development order now expires Jan. 11, 2024.
• Voted unanimously to recommend the Council approve the rezoning of 71 acres in North Venice east of Knights Trail Road.
Owner Cows & Turkeys LLC asked to rezone the property from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to City of Venice Knights Trail.
Agent Marty Black, a former Venice city manager, said the plan is to sell the property, which is intended for a multi-family rental community called Il Girasole — the sunflower, in Italian.
The owner accepted a cap of 737 units on the land — 10% less than the LDR would allow, he said.
Tenants would get notice of the nearby gun range, as well as the county’s plans to build a fire-training academy west of the northwest corner and a Public Works facility with a fuel depot due west.
• Approved a site-and-development plan for a clubhouse with a pool for Cottages of Venice, 1755 E. Venice Ave.
• Approved a site-and-development plan for Commercial Residential Properties of Venice, to build a 6,000-square-foot fabrication building with office space at 152 Triple Diamond Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.