Planning Commission meets

The Planning Commission broke in the renovated Community Hall Tuesday with its first meeting in a month. The City Council gets back into action next week after its summer break.

VENICE — A proposed 303-unit multifamily development on part of the Rustic Road planned unit development in North Venice got two of the three approvals Tuesday it needs to move forward. The last one needs to come from the City Council.

The units would be in 10 buildings and include an amenity center with a pool, miniature golf and a mail kiosk; and open space with a courtyard and a dog park.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments