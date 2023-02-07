VENICE — A special exception and a site-and-development plan for a 630-unit multi-family community and a site-and-development plan for a tire-and-auto center, both in North Venice, were approved by a shorthanded Planning Commission Tuesday.

Commissioner Jerry Jasper was absent and the terms of commissioners Shaun Graser and Lissa MacDonald expired Jan. 31, leaving just enough members for a quorum so business could be conducted.


