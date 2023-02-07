VENICE — A special exception and a site-and-development plan for a 630-unit multi-family community and a site-and-development plan for a tire-and-auto center, both in North Venice, were approved by a shorthanded Planning Commission Tuesday.
Commissioner Jerry Jasper was absent and the terms of commissioners Shaun Graser and Lissa MacDonald expired Jan. 31, leaving just enough members for a quorum so business could be conducted.
Applicants CSP-Grand Oaks Venice Land I LLC and the Edwards Family Partnership sought the special exception to allow multi-family use in an area zoned Commercial, General and to allow a reduction in the number of required parking spaces from two per unit to 1.84 per unit.
The project site is the northeast corner of Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road. Commercial uses are planned for the part of the property along Knights Trail Road.
A reduction in parking is appropriate, attorney Jackson Boone said, because 252 of the 630 units will be for single families.
The number of spaces, outdoors and in garages, will still exceed the number that would be required under the city's new land-development regulations, he said, though the project was reviewed under the former code.
The garages will be along the northern, eastern and southern perimeter of the property, to provide extra buffering and to keep the three-story apartment buildings more toward its center, he said.
A conditional use application to allow them to exceed the 35-foot height limit by up to 7 feet had already been approved by the City Council.
The project will be developed in two phases of 315 units, with amenities in each phase, Boone said.
The Commission approved both the special exception and the site-and-development plan 4-0.
The site-and-development plan for the eight-bay tire-and-auto center along Laurel Road east of Knights Trail Road was OK'd by the same vote.
Applicant RAJ Store 23 LLC proposed a 7,040-square-foot building with a 28-space parking lot in the Portofino Commercial, Mixed-Use district. It won't be a Rick Johnson-branded store, however.
Johnson told the Commission he's building the store to lease to Pit Stop.
Commissioner Dick Hale's concern was storage: where the tires and fluids that had been replaced would be stored and whether cars being worked on would be kept on the premises.
Johnson said that storage of fluids is internal, in tanks that are emptied weekly by a recycler. Used tires are mainly stored inside as well, though occasionally there's overflow that's put behind a waste receptacle until a different recycler collects them.
If a car needs to be held onto, such as when a part is on order, Johnson said it's typically kept in the building. But that's usually overnight, unlike at a body shop, where work may take days.
Customers are charged for storage if they don't get their vehicle on time, he said.
The Commission also voted to continue a hearing on an application for a setback variance to its Feb. 21 meeting and approved a draft of its annual report to the City Council.
The report says the Commission reviewed 61 petitions last year. Its biggest achievement, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said, was approving the LDR for consideration by the City Council, which adopted them in July.
The vacant Commission seats are expected to be filled at next week's Council meeting, he said.
That would bring it back to full strength for the resumption of the public hearing on the shopping center proposed for the Milano planned-unit development. It's also scheduled for Feb. 21.
A new member would need to review the prior proceedings in order to be able to participate.
