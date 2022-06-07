VENICE — A 665-unit rental community is coming to North Venice. The only question is how tall the buildings will be.
The NRP Group is planning to develop the community in the GCCF planned unit development in two phases of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments.
It will be south of Willow Chase across Laurel Road.
First, the Planning Commission approved a special exception for a reduction in parking spaces from 2 per unit to 1.69, but not without some debate.
Venice Planning Manager Amy Nelson said that the trend in land-use codes is to require fewer spaces and Kurt Kehoe, NRP's vice president of Development, said his company's experience in managing 20,000 rental units is that 1.69 spaces per unit is sufficient.
But the reduction didn't sit well with Commissioner Richard Hale, who declared himself a "firm believer" in 2 spaces per unit, to provide for residents and guests.
Attorney Jeff Boone, representing the developer, said that 2 spaces per unit is a firm rule in condo marketing but the city's proposed land-development regulations would allow for even fewer than 1.69 here.
The lower number means less impervious surface and less stormwater runoff, he said, and allows for more green space.
"I'm not buying the green space thing," Commissioner Shaun Graser said, though he added that he was willing to let the developer take the risk of not having enough parking.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder was also in favor of more parking but reluctantly voted to approve the special exception "based on our current thinking" in the LDR.
The Commission voted 5-0 to approve a site-and-development plan for the project, which proposes parking garages and two-story townhouses mostly around the perimeter and four four-story buildings in the interior, all in the Northern Italian Renaissance style.
Boone described the units as "market-rate," "high-end" and "luxury."
"I hope they're not too upscale," Commissioner Bill Willson said.
Graser asked what the price points for the units would be but didn't get an answer.
The Commission's decisions on the special exception and site-and-development plan are final actions. It also approved a height exception to allow the four-story buildings to go up to 55 feet, the maximum allowable height, but that's just a recommendation to the City Council.
All of the buildings in the project could have been designed at three stories, Boone said, but NRP decided that making four buildings taller was a better idea. They're in the interior to step them back from the perimeter of the property.
The additional height is needed to accommodate the roof line, he said. Without it, the buildings would be "a shoebox without a lid," he said.
Kehoe said they couldn't be built at four stories without the additional height, so everything would have to be redone at three stories.
Delay on Circle K
The commissioners liked the plans for a Circle K convenience store with gas pumps at the southwest corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads, but they didn't approve them.
However, they didn't reject them, either.
The proposed site-and-development plan envisions a deceleration lane on Pinebrook leading to an entrance into Plaza Venezia, with a right turn onto a road leading to the Circle K.
Sarasota County had rejected an entrance directly to the store because it would be too close to the intersection, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said.
But the commissioners didn't like the applicant's alternative because of safety concerns at the Plaza Venezia entrance, especially if it's used by fuel trucks.
They continued the matter to their June 21 meeting to give the applicant time to rework the plan to use only existing internal access roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.