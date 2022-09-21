VENICE — The Planning Commission quickly dealt with the only item on its agenda Tuesday — conditional-use approval of additional height for a 53-acre multi-family project in North Venice.

The land is at the northeast corner of Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road. The City Council rezoned it from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Commercial General and Commercial Intensive last week, applying the former land-development code.


