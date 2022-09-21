VENICE — The Planning Commission quickly dealt with the only item on its agenda Tuesday — conditional-use approval of additional height for a 53-acre multi-family project in North Venice.
The land is at the northeast corner of Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road. The City Council rezoned it from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Commercial General and Commercial Intensive last week, applying the former land-development code.
CSP-Grand Oaks Venice Land I LLC and the Edwards Family Partnership have site-and-development plan and special exception applications under review, attorney Jackson Boone said.
The conditional-use application was to allow 14 three-story buildings in the interior of the development to be 42 feet high — 7 feet taller than the general height limit but 8 feet shorter than the maximum allowed by conditional use.
The extra height, according to the applicants, is so the buildings on the perimeter can be shorter, fitting in better with neighboring uses, and to allow for peaked roofs instead of flat ones.
The taller buildings will have enhanced setbacks as well, Boone said — 125 feet or more, where only 20 feet is required.
The units will rent at market rate, according to the application.
The Planning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend the City Council approve the conditional use. Commissioner Shaun Graser was absent.
Commissioner Jerry Jasper noted that while there are 272 rental units in North Venice now, about 2,300 more have been approved, and two other projects in the pipeline would bring the total to 4,145.
