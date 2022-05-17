VENICE — Planning Commission members found themselves in a dilemma Tuesday.
The Community Development District for the Venetian Golf & River Club was seeking a site-and-development plan amendment to add three pickleball courts in the planned unit development.
Thirteen parking spaces at the River Club would be replaced with the courts, with an 8- to 10-foot fence with acoustical paneling on two sides and a 6- to 8-foot hedge.
The CDD had sought approval for a different four-court site last year but the Commission rejected it and it lost an appeal to the City Council.
Council members suggested a better location would be near the community's other amenities, including tennis courts and a pool, so the plan was downsized to three courts.
Staff found the new plan to be in compliance with the comprehensive plan and land-use code, which would be a basis for approval. However, residents expressed concern about the noise from the courts, especially given the proximity of the community's tennis courts.
They also spoke out about the cost and general opposition to the proposal as represented by more than 1,000 signatures on a petition.
But Planning Commission proceedings aren't a popularity contest, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said.
"There's been a lot of discussion about 'should the CDD do this?'" said Commission Chair Barry Snyder, a VGRC resident and former CDD member. "That's not our job."
The job was to determine if the CDD had adequately addressed the noise issue and, while the commissioners couldn't be certain it had, there was sufficient evidence for four of them to vote to approve the plan even as they were expressing sympathy for people who live near the site.
Commissioner Pam Schierberg voted against it. Commissioners Kit McKeon and Dick Hale were absent.
The Commission's decision can be appealed to the City Council.
The pickleball hearing took more than three hours, with several VGRC residents expressing support for the project.
Karen Wilson said that some paddles are quieter than others, adding that the AcoustiFence sound-dampening material to be installed on the fence cuts noise by up to 50%.
But Tony Cassell, speaking for himself and 15 neighbors, said that a real acoustic study should have been conducted. An engineer he consulted told him that such sound-reduction efforts are ineffective, he said.
And, he added, the panels on the fences would be "visual pollution."
Commissioner Jerry Jasper, also a VGRC resident and former CDD member, made the motion to approve the plan, and Snyder seconded it.
"This is a home rule situation for me," Jasper said.
The CDD is an elected public body and if VGRC residents don't like what their representatives are doing, they should vote them out.
Other business
The Commission also approved a site-and-development amendment for a bed tower expansion at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
A 164,118-square-foot addition would include 68 more beds on the fourth and fifth floors and the preparation of the second floor for a further 34 beds.
The new tower is expected to open April 2024.
Consideration of three applications, for a site-and-development plan, special exception and conditional use, related to a proposed hotel south of East Laurel Road and east of I-75 was postponed to the Commission's June 21 meeting.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
