VENICE — The Planning Commission unanimously approved one housing proposal Tuesday and opened doors that could lead to several more.
The project that got OK’d was a site-and-development plan for a four-unit apartment building at the southeast corner of East Base Avenue and Cockrill Street.
Helper Housing 2 LLC proposed a two-story building with two units on each floor, each unit having four bedrooms and a shared great room and kitchen.
The units are intended to provide affordable housing for service-industry workers, principally for employees of Venice Pier Group’s Sharky’s and Fins restaurants.
VPG’s principals are behind Helper Housing 2 LLC.
The Commission also approved special exceptions to allow the parking for the building to be in front, on the east side, to keep it away from a home to the west owned by Larry and Tracy Ivey.
“I’m looking forward to having new neighbors,” Tracy Ivey said.
But the possibility of condos on the current Freedom Boat Club site, at the intersection of Laguna Drive and Tarpon Center Drive, generated some neighbor opposition.
Gulf View Marina Holdings LLC asked for a special exception that would allow it to submit a site-and-development plan for a six-unit multi-family project.
The condos would be built over parking on the north side of the property, with a parking lot to the south that would include a small new office for the club, attorney Jeff Boone said.
The owner would still need to submit a site-and-development plan for the proposal that would show the footprints of the buildings, landscaping and such.
Lettie Frease, a resident of Casa Seville across Laguna Drive to the east, said the special exception should be rejected. The applicant actually wants more exceptions, she said, and the new office should be counted as one of the units.
Commissioner Shaun Graser didn’t like the idea either, but he was concerned that the conversion to residences would diminish the commercial operation.
The city has plenty of housing and needs to do more to promote businesses, he said.
A motion to approve the special exception passed 6-1, however.
The Commission also unanimously approved a site-and-development plan amendment that could put housing at the southeast corner of U.S. 41 Business and East Venice Avenue.
CS of Venice Development Company LLC asked to combine the parcel on the corner with the parcel to the south where Prime Steakhouse sits.
The northern parcel had been approved for a bank that was never built. Instead, CS plans to build two floors of office and retail space over one story of parking on the corner and a 16-unit condo complex behind it to the east.
The plan, developer Mike Miller said, is to sell the condos but allow owners to rent them out for a minimum stay of one month, maybe longer.
The project would also have to get approval of a site-and development plan and approval of the building’s design by the Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board because the property is in the Venetian Theme district.
Finally, the Commission voted to recommend City Council approval of a proposed comprehensive plan amendment to change the allocation of uses in the Laurel Road Neighborhood from 25% residential and 75% nonresidential to a 50-50 split.
The amendment would double the number of residential units that could be built — allowing 1,944 instead of 972 — and cut the allowable amount of nonresidential space from 4,884,165 square feet to 3,256,110 square feet.
Boone said that without the change, his clients, who own the Hurt property in North Venice, would be precluded from building long-planned multi-family dwellings in a mixed-use district due to a comp plan standard that was adopted as a projection of the uses in the area without any study to base it on.
The staff’s intent at the time was to see if the percentages worked and to revise them if not, he said.
