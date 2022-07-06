VENICE — A transfer of 24 acres of open space from one planned unit development to the one next door got the Planning Commission’s recommendation despite objections, Tuesday.
Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC and Neal Signature Homes proposed to redraw the lines of its Milano PUD to shift the acreage into the GCCF PUD to the west. The transfer requires a zoning map amendment for each PUD.
The transfer was needed, attorney Jeff Boone said, because the Neal companies wanted to relocate a Florida Power & Light high voltage transmission line that made Milano lots south and east of a lake unbuildable.
Running the line west and north of the lake solved that problem but made land in the GCCF PUD unbuildable, he said. The transfer allows the PUD to be reconfigured and still maintain the required 50% open space.
The density in the GCCF PUD won’t change, he said, and “at the end of the day it’s all going to be open space. It’s just a matter of which PUD the open space is located in.”
Milano resident Olen Thomas said that narrower roads in the development were approved in part on the representation that they contributed to a higher-than-required percentage of open space.
If there’s a need for more open space in the GCCF PUD, he said, then the developer should reduce the number of lots to be developed.
Ruth Cordner, a resident of the Venetian Golf & River Club, said that the transfer was one of the topics at a public workshop in January but all of the questions posed by participants were about a Neal proposal for a Publix at the east side of the Milano PUD.
There should be another workshop on the transfer, she said.
In rebuttal, Boone said that the workshop met all the city’s requirements, and the questions raised showed that the attendees were focused on the Publix plan.
And the land proposed to be transferred is part of the Milano PUD but not part of the Milano community, he said.
The Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the two amendments to the City Council. Commissioner Richard Hale opposed the motions, saying he considered the transfer “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Commission voted 6-0 to recommend Council approval of zoning map and comprehensive plan amendments to rezone the former Nielsen office along Knights Trail Road, and an adjacent parcel to the southwest, from Planned Industrial Development to Office, Professional and Institutional.
The properties total about seven acres of land.
The new owner, the Sarasota County Public Hospital District, plans to convert the building into medical offices and may add a medical service of some sort later, attorney Dan Bailey said.
Possibilities he mentioned include a rehabilitation or surgical center or an urgent-care center, though that’s to be determined later.
The chance to buy the property fell into the hospital’s lap earlier this year, he said.
Finally, Meritage Homes got approval of a conditional use to allow gates at the entrances to its Magnolia Bay development in North Venice, and a site-and-development plan for signs for Magnolia Bay North and South.
The conditional use has to be approved by the Council.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
