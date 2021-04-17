VENICE — The Planning Commission took a break Wednesday from talking about what buildings should look like when they’re built to what they should look like later.
Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said he wanted to get language about property maintenance into the land-development regulations to give code enforcement some much-needed tools.
He cited the example of a home on which construction was halted after a couple of walls were erected. It wasn’t an unsafe structure, so there was little code enforcement could do, he said.
It was provisions about boarding up windows that dominated the discussion, however.
The draft regulations would require a property owner to register with the city in order to board up windows for more than five days.
But there’s an exception for hurricane season, and that’s where concerns arose.
Many snowbirds put up hurricane shutters before they head home for six months, Commissioner Bill Willson said.
“I don’t want to see my neighbor putting up plywood for six months,” he said.
Chair Barry Snyder said that’s prohibited in the Venetian Golf & River Club, where he lives. Instead, owners make arrangements with a handyman to put their shutters up when a storm threatens.
He could get 25 requests in a day, though, Snyder said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez suggested the draft could be revised to distinguish between wood and “attractive” shutters.
Commissioner Shaun Graser offered “hurricane-rated coverings other than plywood” as an alternative, while Development Services Director Jeff Shrum weighed in with “designed hurricane protection system.”
But, Commissioner Jerry Jasper said, painted plywood looks better than corrugated metal shutters.
Shrum said it’s not essential that any language regarding shutters be included.
“If you start reducing this down, do you get to the point where you don’t need this section at all?” he said.
The consensus among the members was that the section needs work. It also needs to be checked for conflicts with a recently adopted ordinance regarding boarding up businesses downtown, Fernandez said.
The City Commission has one more chapter, on environmental regulations, to review to complete its piece-by-piece analysis of the draft regulations.
Shrum said he hopes to bring back a complete, revised version in late May or early June, after which comments from other boards, staff, Fernandez and the public will be sought.
