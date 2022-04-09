VENICE — After four years, the Planning Commission may be within one more meeting of being done with the new land-use regulations (LDR) implementing the city’s comprehensive plan.
Or so its members probably thought before Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark injected a dose of reality into the proceedings Tuesday.
The Commission had just finished reviewing the second draft of the LDR with a goal of voting at its meeting in two weeks to send it to the City Council for consideration and adoption.
Between Tuesday and then, some changes will be made and the public will have a chance to comment on the draft through the city website, VeniceGov.com.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez will also finish weighing in, though she said she doesn’t believe she has any “show stoppers.”
The Council will be accepting input as well, so Clark wanted to make it clear that even after the Commission votes, the second draft will not be “not carved in stone.”
Then came the bad news.
“It’s going to have to be changed,” he said, “because we’re probably going to be in front of you every other month saying, ‘We need to tweak this a bit, we need to tweak that a bit.’”
“Until we have it in place,” he said, “we can’t see if it works.”
He’s eager to get it in place for several reasons, not least of which is that though the city has had several comp plans, the current LDR date back to 1978.
In addition, the new ones deal with some problem areas, providing enhanced standards or, in a number of cases, the first ones the city has had.
If adopted, the LDR would bring in environmental standards and a process for assigning addresses, neither of which is in the existing rules.
Landscaping rules would be significantly beefed up. Although developers commonly add landscaping to their projects, attorney Jeff Boone said during audience participation, the only place the city currently requires it is around parking lots.
Clark and Commission Chair Barry Snyder made a point of discussing the environmental provisions of the new LDR in particular.
The Environmental Advisory Board has complained that its recommendations for new standards were largely ignored, but that’s not the case, Snyder said.
The board’s input was thoroughly considered, he said, but some of the recommendations were rejected.
One was for a mulch trench around stormwater ponds, to catch runoff from lawns, inside of which mowing would be prohibited.
Clark said the city’s Engineering Department was cool toward the idea and Commission Member Dick Hale said the consultants for Waterford, where he lives, had similar concerns.
When the mulch rots it will collect water and become a mosquito breeding ground, he said. And the grass around the ponds would eventually be replaced by weeds and provide a habitat for other creatures.
It’s hard to get property owners to buy into that, he said, and the city wouldn’t want to have to inspect for violations and enforce the regulations.
The new regulations do contain a number of environment-friendly provisions, Clark said. He mentioned requirements for Florida-friendly landscaping, water-saving plumbing fixtures, compliance with federal standards for irrigation systems and more trees in buffer areas.
Snyder also addressed the Commission’s decision to delete a provision in the first draft regarding the creation of new historic districts.
It was due to concerns about property rights and the impact of a new district on property owners who voted not to be included, he said.
Instead, he said, the Commission recommends the city focus on John Nolen-era assets — 1929 and earlier — and properties whose owners put them on the local historic register.
The LDR are scheduled for presentation to the City Council at the May 10 meeting, assuming the Planning Commission signs off on April 19.
Boone urged it not to rush.
There was an extended comment period for the first draft but the second one has only been available for about a week and part of that was as an attachment to the Planning Commission agenda, not in the Planning and Zoning area of the city website.
He and his clients needed to wait until the full second draft was available before offering their perspective, he said, which they’ll do in two weeks.
It’s important to consider them, he said, because the Council will give the Commission’s recommendation great weight and is unlikely to change anything “unless it’s one of those hot-button issues that people feel different ways about.”
“I don’t think we’re trying to hurry it along other than to get it into the decision process,” Snyder said.
After the meeting had ended, Fernandez asked him if he could see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“Yeah,” he joked, “is it a freight train?”
