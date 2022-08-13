VENICE — The Planning Commission gets back to work Tuesday under new chair Bill Willson and with a new member, Lissa MacDonald.
The first item on the agenda is a request for a one-year extension of the development order for Generation at Venice, a 239-unit rental community on the wast side of Knights Trail Road south of Gene Green Road.
It will be the first item the Commission considers under the new land-development regulations.
The standard for an extension under the former land code was that “the project is being actively pursued, the extension is not detrimental to the public welfare and the property rights of the applicant and surrounding property owners have been taken into consideration.”
The LDR allow an extension if “the property owner can demonstrate by competent and substantial evidence that financial or legal constraints or other events beyond the control of the applicant prevented application for a building permit.”
Without an extension, the order expires Jan. 11.
The next three items relate to a proposed 303-unit multifamily development on part of the Rustic Road planned unit development in North Venice.
Approval is being sought for a site-and-development plan for 10 buildings; an amenity center with a pool, miniature golf and a mail kiosk; and open space with a courtyard and a dog park.
An application for a special exception asks for a reduction in the number of parking spaces from two per unit to 1.6 per unit, while a conditional-use application is to allow extra height for six of the 10 buildings.
Other business
• Cows & Turkeys LLC, the owner of 71 acres in North Venice east of Knights Trail Road, wants to rezone the property from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to City of Venice Knights Trail.
• Cottages of Venice, 1755 E. Venice Ave., wants approval of a site-and-development plan for a clubhouse with a pool.
• Commercial Residential Properties of Venice will present a site-and-development plan for a 6,000-square-foot fabrication building with office space at 152 Triple Diamond Blvd.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button, where you can also watch the meeting online.
