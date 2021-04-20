VENICE — City of Venice Development Services Director Jeff Shrum and Planning Manager Roger Clark asked the members of the Planning Commission for their opinions on the proposed capital improvements schedule Tuesday.
They didn't have any.
To be more accurate, they didn't feel they had the information or expertise to offer informed opinions.
The CIS sets the priorities for the capital improvement projects that enable the city to meet the level of service standards in the comprehensive plan, Shrum said. It mainly focuses on utilities and transportation.
The discussion began with water production and quickly bogged down.
"I wouldn't begin to thinks I have the expertise" to decide rankings, said Commissioner Bill Willson, a former City Council member. "I wouldn't know what most of those things are."
The City Council is the next stop for the CIS.
Even on transportation, which the Commission members are more familiar with, they felt somewhat in the dark.
The traffic counts available to staff are more than a year old and don't account for some recently approved developments.
"With a few exceptions, I just don't feel qualified," Commissioner Richard Hale said.
The fact that most of the projects are unfunded didn't help.
"If money were unlimited, this would be a lot easier," said Commissioner Kit McKeon, also a former Council member.
Shrum urged them not to consider funding, but acknowledged that it can take 20 years to get a project from conception through construction.
The bypass widening that's in its final stages took 25, McKeon said.
His inclination was to approve the CIS as presented, including the top three transportation priorities the Council set just a week ago: the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection; the widening of Laurel Road from knights Trail Road to Jacaranda Boulevard; and the widening of Pinebrook Road from Edmondson Road to East Venice Avenue.
The Council essentially preempted the Commission on those choices, Commission Chair Barry Snyder said.
A motion to approve the CIS, with transportation projects not previously ranked given priority based on the percentage of their capacity that's in use, passed 7-0.
"At least it's basing it on something," Willson said.
Other business
The Commission also approved a site-and-development plan for Island Village Montessori School to allow the replacement of five classroom buildings on its campus off Pinebrook Road.
The plan will need to be amended later, when the school decides to go forward with a planned multi-purpose building.
The Commission also voted to recommend that the City Council grant the school a waiver from the requirement of installing a sidewalk along Kilpatrick Road on the north side of the campus.
