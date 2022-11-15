VENICE — A master plan amendment that would open the door to new development in Bird Bay while shrinking the golf course will go to the City Council with the Planning Commission’s recommendation that it be denied.
The vote to recommend rejection was 7-0, with most of the commissioners saying they didn’t have enough information to vote otherwise, despite four hours of testimony and discussion.
Hawks Run Development LLC needs the amendment in order to try to build 45 residential units on golf course land in the southwest corner of the Bird Bay planned unit development, which the staff report says was the first one in the city and maybe the first in the county.
The former par-56, 18-hole Hawks Run Golf course would be redesigned as a 12-hole layout with two six-hole tracks and would get an updated clubhouse with a pro shop and a restaurant.
The project would be within the approved density for the PUD, though it would increase the residential intensity, the report states. And it would meet the minimum open-space requirements under the comprehensive plan and the prior land-use code, which was in effect when the application was submitted.
But it was a comp plan provision that was the hang-up for the commissioners.
Strategy LU PB 1.1.1 says that open space within existing resident uses, including a PUD, must be “protected from redevelopment and infill development which may negatively affect their use.”
Representing Hawks Run, attorney Jeff Boone argued that the strategy isn’t applicable because his client isn’t proposing redevelopment or infill development. But even if it were, he said, the rejuvenation of the golf course, which has been closed for months, would be a positive.
Attorney Robert Lincoln, representing Bird Bay Community Association, said that a reduction in open space would be a negative, and that prior owners had promised the golf course property would be protected in perpetuity.
Hawks Run’s plan is “bare bones and speculative,” leaving residents uncertain what kind of units might be developed, what the fate of existing pond on the site might be and where the clubhouse will go.
Boone said that details like those would be sorted out when Hawks Run applies for additional approvals it would need in order to proceed with development, but Lincoln said residents deserve to be told more now than just “trust us.”
More than 20 of them also testified, most in opposition to the amendment.
They talked about the impact additional development would have on their enjoyment of their property, especially owners close to the intended building site.
And they expressed concern that a reduction in open space might lead to more cuts, though Boone said in rebuttal that the 50% minimum would keep that from happening.
Hawks Run’s proposal would still leave it at 52.32% but a prior Planning Commission had set the minimum for Bird Bay at 56%.
There was a problem, though, in that a prior owner’s commitment had apparently never been recorded, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said.
A few people spoke in favor of at least letting the proposal proceed so the developer could flesh out the project, however.
Jeffrey Hughes said he’d like to see that happen, while Ted Minx said that “anything they’re proposing is better than what we have now. We don’t even have a golf course.”
The commissioners also received 1,155 pages of written comments, Chair Bill Willson said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez had informed the overflow crowd that the hearing wasn’t a popularity contest, but it seemed as though the amount of opposition had an inhibiting effect on the commissioners, as no one wanted to make a motion.
After several minutes, Commissioner Lissa Macdonald stepped up, though she prefaced her motion by saying she was making it only for the purpose of discussion. Then she moved to recommend denial, citing strategy 1.1.1.
The strategy does apply, she said, because Hawks Wind’s project is redevelopment, and it could have a negative impact on Bird Bay’s open space. Lacking evidence to the contrary, she said, she would deny the amendment.
Her colleagues essentially agreed.
Commissioner Shaun Graser said that the developer bought a golf course and now wants to turn it into developable land, so he opposed the amendment.
Willson noted that it would still keep the amount of open space above 50%, but Commissioner Richard Hale said he didn’t care about that.
“I care whether the Planning Commission said we want to keep it at that number (56%),” he said.
Commissioner Jerry Jasper said he didn’t have enough information to decide whether the project would be a positive or a negative, adding that with more information some residents might even have a different opinion of it.
Commissioner Kit McKeon said that he was a “reluctant” vote against the amendment because of a lack of information, and Willson added that he’s always bothered when people buy property under the belief that conditions wouldn’t change and someone tries to find ways to get around restrictions.
The City Council has two more meetings this year: Nov. 29, after election results are certified, and Dec. 13.
