Planning Commission

The Venice Planning Commission debates the proposed Bird Bay master plan amendment Tuesday. It voted 7-0 after a four-hour hearing to recommend denial by the City Council.

VENICE — A master plan amendment that would open the door to new development in Bird Bay while shrinking the golf course will go to the Venice City Council with the Planning Commission’s recommendation that it be denied.

The vote to recommend rejection was 7-0, with most of the commissioners saying they didn’t have enough information to vote otherwise, despite four hours of testimony and discussion.


