VENICE — The restoration of Venice Theatre took the first of many "baby steps" forward Tuesday, in the words of board Vice Chair Jean Trammell, but one of the next ones might be more difficult.
The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend the City Council approve rezoning the main theater building from the Venice Avenue District to the Downtown Edge District.
Commissioner Kit McKeon was absent and the Council had decided last week to leave a vacant seat open while soliciting more applicants for it.
The zoning change would unify all the theater's properties under the same designation and set it up to request a height exception to build a taller fly loft.
The application for that has already been filed and probably will come before the Commission in June, Planner Josh Law said.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said he was "a little gun shy" about signing off on the rezoning because of the higher height limit but voted for it because the exception wasn't up for consideration. He indicated he'll need to be persuaded to back the height exception, however.
Trammell said that downtown merchants are anxious about when the theater will be back to regular operations. It's a major economic driver, she said.
Theater supporters in the audience applauded when she concluded her remarks, which Snyder said with a laugh that he'd excuse "because it was for Jean."
The board's vote got the same reaction.
"Since that one's for us, I'll allow that one too," he said.
