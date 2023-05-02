Venice Theatre

The damaged stagehouse atop Venice Theatre can be seen with the mural in front.

 PHOTO BY RONALD DUPONT JR.

VENICE — The restoration of Venice Theatre took the first of many "baby steps" forward Tuesday, in the words of board Vice Chair Jean Trammell, but one of the next ones might be more difficult.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend the City Council approve rezoning the main theater building from the Venice Avenue District to the Downtown Edge District.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments