VENICE — A site-and-development plan for a 630-unit multi-family community at the northeast corner of Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road will get Planning Commission consideration Tuesday.
The applicants, CSP-Grand Oaks Venice Land I LLC and the Edwards Family Partnership, are also asking the Commission for two special exceptions: to allow multi-family use in an area zoned Commercial, General, and to allow a reduction in the number of required parking spaces from two per unit to 1.84 per unit.
The applications were submitted and reviewed under the prior land-use code, according to the staff report.
It says the project would be developed in two phases, with a clubhouse, dog park and swimming pool for each.
A second site-and-development plan on the agenda is for an eight-bay tire-and-auto center along Laurel Road east of Knights Trail Road.
Applicant RAJ Store 23 LLC is proposing a 7,040-square-foot building with a 28-space parking lot in the Portofino Commercial, Mixed-Use district.
The Commission is also scheduled to work on its annual report to the City Council, to be presented at its Feb. 28 meeting.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the "Meetings" button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.