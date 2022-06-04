VENICE — With six items to consider, the Planning Commission has one of its busier agendas in a while on Tuesday.
But the items only involve two projects, plus a set of city-proposed comprehensive plan amendments.
The NRP Group has three applications for review.
One is for a site-and-development plan for 665 apartments and townhomes in two connected developments that will share an entrance.
The proposed project, in the GCCF planned unit development in North Venice, would be built in Northern Italian Renaissance architectural style.
A special exception petition requests a reduction in parking because the project includes a number of one-bedroom and studio units.
A conditional use petition seeks additional height for four apartment buildings, which the applicant says would be buffered by townhomes and garages along the perimeter of the development, along with berms, and landscaping.
The maximum height in the planning area is 55 feet with City Council approval.
Princeton Laurel Land Company is seeking approval of a site-and-development plan and special exceptions for a Circle K convenience store on an outparcel at Plaza Venezia along Laurel and Pinebrook roads.
The store would have gas pumps and a car wash.
Three applications related to a hotel project near I-75 were pulled from Tuesday’s agenda. They’d been continued from the May 17 meeting.
