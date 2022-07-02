VENICE — The Sarasota County Public Hospital District has more plans for North Venice.
It will be asking Planning Commission approval Tuesday of zoning map and comprehensive plan amendments to rezone the former Nielsen office along Knights Trail Road, and an adjacent parcel to the southwest, from Planned Industrial Development to Office, Professional and Institutional.
The properties total about seven acres of land.
The district intends to use them for medical offices and a clinic that will be affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The SMH-Venice campus is a short distance away, at the southeast corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads.
The applications will go to the City Council with a recommendation from the Commission.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda are applications to amend the GCCF and Milano planned unit developments to transfer 24 acres of open space from Milano to GCCF, on its western border.
Finally, Meritage Homes is asking for approval of a conditional use to allow gates at the entrances to its Magnolia Bay development in North Venice, and a site-and-development plan for signs for Magnolia Bay North and South.
Three applications for Ranch Road were pulled from the agenda by the applicant. Due to the Council’s summer break, the Commission isn’t scheduled to meet again until Aug. 16.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
