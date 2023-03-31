VENICE — Top Notch Car Wash & Detail Center and Living Waters Pond & Garden, 365 and 375 North U.S. 41 Bypass, will make way for Venice’s second Tommy’s Express Car Wash, if the Planning Commission approves a site-and-development plan Tuesday.

Neither location has been in operation for some time. The car wash was newly built when it opened decades ago, while the garden center had formerly housed several restaurants, including a Walt’s Fish Market dating back even longer.


