VENICE — Top Notch Car Wash & Detail Center and Living Waters Pond & Garden, 365 and 375 North U.S. 41 Bypass, will make way for Venice’s second Tommy’s Express Car Wash, if the Planning Commission approves a site-and-development plan Tuesday.
Neither location has been in operation for some time. The car wash was newly built when it opened decades ago, while the garden center had formerly housed several restaurants, including a Walt’s Fish Market dating back even longer.
The applicant, TX Venice US41 LLC, acquired the properties last year. It’s proposing a tunnel car wash with three stacking lanes for payment and a self-serve vacuum area, according to the staff report.
Entry will be from Hauser Lane, a private road to the south that will be upgraded, and from the north by cars getting on an access road at the light at Albee Farm Road to the north.
The Commission will also consider a site-and-development plan for a Dunkin Donuts in the Mirasol planned unit development north of East Laurel Road and east of Knights Trail Road. Access would be off Serrano Way to the north.
Applicant SSRM 14 LLC is proposing to build a 2,145-square-foot “quick service” restaurant with a drive-thru. It would be situated between a Wendy’s to the west and a tire-and-auto store to the east that have been approved but not yet built.
The Commission has final authority over site-and-development plans, so if these projects are approved, they won’t need to go before the City Council.
