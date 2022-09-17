VENICE — The Planning Commission has its lightest agenda in recent memory Tuesday, with just one item to consider: conditional-use approval for Nokomis Groves.
Not the former retail store and ice cream shop on Albee Farm Road that closed last year, but 53 acres in North Venice being developed with multi-family housing.
The land is at the northeast corner of Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road. Currently zoned Sarasota County Open Use Estate, City Council heard first reading of a rezoning ordinance Tuesday.
CSP-Grand Oaks Venice Land I LLC and the Edwards Family Partnership are seeking rezoning to Commercial, General and Commercial Intensive.
Conditional-use approval would allow buildings in the interior of the development to be 42 feet high — 7 feet taller than the general height limit but 8 feet shorter than the maximum allowed by conditional use.
The extra height, according to the applicants, is so the buildings on the perimeter can be shorter, fitting in better with neighboring uses.
The taller buildings will have enhanced setbacks as well.
A variety of market-rate housing types is planned, the applicants say in their application. The staff report clarifies that the new units “are not proposed to be affordable housing but will add to the existing housing stock in the city.”
The Planning Commission will make a recommendation on the conditional-use approval, with the City Council having decision-making authority.
