VENICE — Planning Commission members will spend Tuesday and Wednesday putting finishing touches on the first draft of Venice's proposed new land-use regulations.
Then they can take a break from the project for a couple of months while city staff, board members and the public pore through it.
Development Services Director Jeff Shrum's presentation to the Commission says there will be a minimum 45-day period for public comment, and that boards will be heard from in September.
Most boards won't be meeting during City Council's break, from July 14 to Aug. 23, and will need a chance to review the draft and hold a meeting of their own before reporting to the Commission.
The rules aren't expected to go to the City Council for consideration until next year.
There has already been considerable public comment about language in the draft that would raise the height limit downtown from 35 feet to 39 feet.
A building could have up to a 15-foot first floor and two additional floors at 12 feet each, plus another 10 feet for "appurtenances": uninhabitable features placed above roof level, with no exceptions.
The current rules allow the Council to approve an additional 10 feet in building height and have a classification for exempt appurtenances — spires, cupolas, antennas, chimneys — whose height is unregulated.
Critics say the extra 4 feet would destroy the downtown ambiance and lead to existing buildings being knocked down and replaced with something taller and less charming.
Planning commissioners approved the draft code provision as a way to enhance the return on investment for a property owner willing to make one.
Another section of the draft rules that could generate some debate pertains to historic preservation.
The Commission OK'd language consolidating the city's Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards and limiting the city's preservation efforts to properties dating to 1929 and earlier, tying in to the John Nolen plan for the city.
But drawing the line there excludes the Edgewood district, which Nolen planned as an area for workforce housing but that dates mostly to the 1940s and 1950s, critics say.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. June 29 and 30 in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The agenda, available at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header, has the draft regulations attached.
