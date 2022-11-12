The area outlined in gold is the Bird Bay planned unit development, while the area outlined in green is the subject of a proposed amendment. Hawks Run Development LLC wants to build 45 residential units on golf course property in the area at lower left and reconfigure the remainder of the course into a 12-hole layout.
VENICE — A master plan amendment that would open the door to new development in Bird Bay while shrinking the golf course is expected to make for a long Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.
The proposed amendment is opposed by the Bird Bay Community Association, whose attorney has submitted a 139-page memo in opposition, and by hundreds of residents individually.
The meeting agenda includes nearly 1,000 pages of letters from them, though many are duplicates, having been sent to more than one commissioner.
Hawks Run Development LLC wants to build 45 residential units on golf course land in the southwest corner of the Bird Bay planned unit development, which the staff report says was the first one in the city and maybe the first in the county.
The par-56, 18-hole Hawks Run Golf course would be redesigned as a 12-hole layout and would get an updated clubhouse with a pro shop and a restaurant.
The project would be within the approved density for the PUD, though it would increase the residential intensity, the report states. And it would meet the minimum open-space requirements under the comprehensive plan and the prior land-use code, which was in effect when the application was submitted.
The report says staff has some concerns about compatibility with existing uses, adding that “the applicant has identified certain mitigation techniques for addressing any incompatibility with neighboring properties.”
Representing the BBCA, attorney Robert Lincoln argues that converting dedicated golf course land to residential use requires rezoning the entire PUD, not merely amending it.
He also disputes whether the required amount of open space exists now, let alone whether the proposed project would meet it.
The general requirement is 50% of the total acreage but Bird Bay was approved with a minimum 56%, his memo states. It’s bit less than that now, he writes, and that’s even including acreages that are “(1) inaccurate and (2) include areas that do not qualify as open space.”
Also, he says, open space is supposed to be dedicated for 99 years; the 56% standard was agreed to in 1973.
In addition, his memo cites numerous way in which he says the proposed project would violate the comp plan.
Lincoln has applied for affected-party status on behalf of the BBCA. If granted, it would allow him to present evidence and question witnesses.
The residents who have submitted comments echo some of his arguments from a personal perspective.
“When we made our decision to purchase, never did we think that the course would be sold and developed into more units — especially in a development as established as Bird Bay and especially with the Warranty Deed Restrictive Covenant that is in place stating that the golf course may be used for golf course purposes only,” six-year resident Kim Zeronik wrote.
Other letters bemoan the potential loss of foliage and an increase in traffic and noise from development.
The Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council whether to approve Hawks Run’s application. If both bodies approve it, further applications would need to be submitted and approved before development could begin.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings’ button.
