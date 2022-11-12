Hawks Run

The area outlined in gold is the Bird Bay planned unit development, while the area outlined in green is the subject of a proposed amendment. Hawks Run Development LLC wants to build 45 residential units on golf course property in the area at lower left and reconfigure the remainder of the course into a 12-hole layout.

VENICE — A master plan amendment that would open the door to new development in Bird Bay while shrinking the golf course is expected to make for a long Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

The proposed amendment is opposed by the Bird Bay Community Association, whose attorney has submitted a 139-page memo in opposition, and by hundreds of residents individually.


