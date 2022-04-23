VENICE — Hours into Tuesday’s public hearing on the draft land-use regulations, Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder gave a frank assessment of the testimony he’d heard.
“I was better when we started than I am now,” he said.
The Commission went into the meeting prepared to vote on recommending that the LDR be forwarded to the City Council for discussion and approval. But public comments, mainly from land-use attorney Jeff Boone, raised too many issues needing either further research or consideration for a vote.
The meeting was continued to May 3. If that meeting also ends without a vote, then a presentation to the City Council scheduled for May 10 will need to be postponed.
Several other people spoke Tuesday before Boone got the floor but their remarks seemed to gain little traction with the Commission.
Jan Vertefeuille said that failing to provide for the creation of new historic districts “should be a nonstarter,” and Historic Preservation Board Vice Chair Frank Wright made another pitch for the acceptance of his board’s version of the relevant rules.
It would let the city keep both the HPB and the Architectural Review Board, which the LDR would merge as part of the city’s effort to achieve Certified Local Government status, which would add in preservation efforts.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark is waiting for comments from the state’s CLG coordinator. However, all the Commission members and many City Council members have indicated they support the consolidation.
Vertefeuille, Kristin Hoffschmidt and Nancy DeForge all advocated for tighter environmental standards — specifically, requiring a wildlife habitat protection assessment for any new development. The draft LDR exclude parcels of five acres or less.
Clark noted that the city currently has no requirement for an assessment.
Scott Woodman, who lives near the Venice Community Center, found the Commission more sympathetic to his concern. Having been part of the opposition to solar panels over parking at the center several years ago, he asked that the LDR prohibit energy-generating arrays near residential areas. There was unanimous agreement.
Boone made flexibility in height a significant part of his remarks but touched on several other areas in which he said changes should be made. Among them:
• While existing structures generally won’t be required to conform to the LDR, they’ll be considered nonconforming, and a natural disaster could trigger compliance. Provisions of the LDR could preclude rebuilding them because of height limits, he said.
• Trying to define compatibility is “a mistake,” he said, when the current code language has worked for 20 years with one exception — the Murphy Oaks development proposed for the land north of Fox Lea Farms.
“You know it when you see it, but you can’t define it,” he said.
He raised the prospect of the Council wanting to reject a development proposal but having to approve it because it meets compatibility standards.
Snyder said the compatibility standards are the best shot at implementing the comprehensive plan, which is the purpose of the LDR.
“I think removing it would be a mistake,” he said.
• There’s no need to set a maximum number of parking spaces to be provided, Boone said, because no one would build more than are needed.
Related to that, the LDR call for more electric-vehicle charging stations than are currently warranted, he said. Accommodating them will require more parking spaces, which means more impervious surface and more runoff.
Clark said he and his staff would meet with Boone to discuss his issues.
