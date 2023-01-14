VENICE — The proposed land-use change that led numerous North Venice residents to join Venice Unites finally goes before the Planning Commission Tuesday.
Border and Jacaranda Holdings LLC, a Pat Neal company, will be seeking to change the land use on a 10-acre portion of the Milano planned-unit development, at the southeast corner or East Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard, from open space to commercial.
The change would leave the PUD just above the 50% minimum threshold, according to the staff report.
It’s preliminary step in the eventual development of the parcel as a shopping center that has drawn vocal opposition from neighbors, especially in Venetian Golf & Country Club, across East Laurel Road from the site.
A major concern is increased traffic in the area, and in particular their ability to exit their community, which has no traffic signal at the entrance.
PUDs are allowed to have up to 5% of their land used for nonresidential purposes. According to the staff report, the 10-acre parcel represents about 2% of Milano’s 504 acres.
Its future land-use designation is mixed-use residential, which allows for commercial development.
The proposal includes buffers along East Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard but asks to be excused from a southern buffer “due to the large separation from adjacent residential uses and existing vegetation within and to the south of the existing utility easement,” the report says.
It also would limit any single user to a building no larger than 65,000 square feet, the limit in the new land-development regulations.
But because the application was submitted prior to the adoption of the LDR, it’s being reviewed under the old code, which has no similar limit.
One of the four objections to the LDR that Venice Unites asked the Council to address regards provisions that allow large commercial developments that would be a regional draw in a PUD.
The group asked that the LDR be revised to specify that commercial uses in a PUD be intended to serve the residents, not the general public, and that the maximum single building size be 20,000 square feet.
Several North Venice residents spoke in favor of the changes, with attorneys for Neal objecting to them.
Jeff Boone, who will be representing the developer Tuesday, said that his client bought the land in question when there were no restrictions on commercial uses. To add some now, he said, would deprive Neal of property rights.
The Council directed staff to come back with potential revisions that would address both sets of concerns.
Neal’s proposal will go to the Council with the Commission’s recommendation of approval or rejection.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda with backup materials is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
