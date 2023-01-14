Milano

The area outlined in green is where Pat Neal wants to develop a shopping center in North Venice. The Milano planned-unit development is outlined in black.

VENICE — The proposed land-use change that led numerous North Venice residents to join Venice Unites finally goes before the Planning Commission Tuesday.

Border and Jacaranda Holdings LLC, a Pat Neal company, will be seeking to change the land use on a 10-acre portion of the Milano planned-unit development, at the southeast corner or East Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard, from open space to commercial.


