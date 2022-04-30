VENICE — The Planning Commission will see if the second time is the charm next week, when it reviews still more changes to the draft land-development regulations.
Tuesday’s session is actually a continuation of its April 17 meeting, at which Commission members were hoping to vote on whether to send the LDR to the City Council for consideration. But they received several comments they thought deserved further consideration.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark agreed, and said he’d take attorney Jeff Boone up on his offer to work on some potential changes, since Boone had offered the bulk of the comments.
The meeting’s agenda, with new versions of sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 to chapter 87 and of chapter 89, was posted to the city’s website late Friday afternoon.
Changes are in the strike though/underline format. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Boone expressed concerns about a variety of LDR provisions over the course of more than an hour of discussion two weeks, and said he was just presenting “the tip of the iceberg.”
He brought up parking requirements, nonconforming uses and compatibility, but the topic that got the most attention was building height.
Boone urged that the LDR include a provision that would allow a developer to request additional height in a number of zoning districts, to allow some flexibility.
He also recommended that the Commission not change the current code provisions regarding downtown, which have a height limit of 35 feet with the possibility of approval for an additional 10 feet.
The first draft of the LDR changed the limit to three stories at a maximum height of 39 feet of habitable space. The idea of an extra 4 feet proved very unpopular with the public, so the Commission dropped it in favor of a 35-foot limit, with no extra height.
But Boone’s argument that the extra 10 feet currently allowable enabled Venice Theatre to expand seemed to have some influence.
The fact that few buildings downtown are more than two stories is evidence that the existing code, in place for more than 40 years, is working, he said.
Lisa Jarvio, who had created a website opposing the three-story proposal, expressed frustration about the Commission meeting to the City Council this week.
“I thought the fight was over,” she said. “I couldn’t have been more wrong.”
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
