VENICE — The Planning Commission is scheduled to take a final look at the draft land-development regulations on Tuesday and vote to recommend adoption to the Council.
If it needs more time to make a decision, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said he has kept the Commission’s May 3 meeting open.
He’s scheduled to make a presentation to the Council May 10. The Council will have to vote twice at separate meetings to adopt the LDR.
A delay next week isn’t out of the question.
At the Commission’s April 5 meeting, attorney Jeff Boone indicated that he expected to have comments, and City Attorney Kelly Fernandez hasn’t completed her review, Clark told the Architectural Review Board (ARB) on Thursday.
Both the ARB and the Historic Preservation Board (HPB) offered more input at their meetings this week as well.
Staff already had some provisions it intended to tweak, Clark had said, and public comments have been coming in through the city website. Whether there’s too much for the Commission to deal with in one meeting remains to be seen.
Clark is eager for his department to start working under the new code. The staff report prepared for the Commission identifies 16 shortcomings in the current land-use code that the LDR will address, and it’s not a complete list, he said.
Among them:
• Eliminating obsolete uses such as motorbus terminal, reducing salon, servant’s quarters, express office, telephone exchange and sanitariums, and adding new ones, such as skilled nursing, independent living and community care facilities, park and ride lots, FedEx and UPS facilities, computer repair, brewpub, microbrewery, adult daycare, axe throwing, solar array and live-work units.
• Adding requirements for electronic vehicle charging stations.
• Expanding the requirement for landscaping beyond parking and vehicle use areas.
• Creating standards to facilitate the transition of the Seaboard industrial area, which has been identified as a transition area since 1999.
• Defining “compatibility” and providing the first standards for achieving it.
• Imposing the city’s first significant environmental regulations.
The LDR also eliminate three inactive zoning designations: Commercial Neighborhood, Commercial Highway Interchange and Commercial Shopping Center.
The current land-use rules were adopted in 1978. While they have been amended over the years, this is their first complete overhaul even though several comprehensive plans have been adopted in the interim.
Clark told the Commission and the ARB and HPB that he expects to be back before the Commission regularly, perhaps every other month, after the LDR go into effect and glitches are identified through implementation.
“This is a living code,” ARB Chair Mark Beebe said at his board’s meeting Thursday. “I hope the City Council understands that this is the way it’s supposed to work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.