Residents who stuck it out through the end of Tuesday's Planning Commission public hearing applaud after a 4-3 vote to recommend denial by the City Council of a land-use change for a shopping center they oppose.
VENICE — Residents hoping to defeat an effort by developer Pat Neal to build a shopping center in North Venice had to wait two months to see if the Planning Commission would side with them.
Then they had to wait six hours Tuesday for the proposal to come to a vote.
But the two dozen or so people who remained in Council Chambers when it did went home happy.
They saw the Commission vote 4-3 to recommend the City Council reject a request to change the land use designation on a 10-acre portion of the Milano planned-unit development at the southwest corner of Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard from open space to commercial.
Tuesday's proceeding was the conclusion of a public hearing that began Jan. 17 and was continued but didn't resume last month, as originally planned.
It began with arguments against the proposal by attorney Dan Lobeck, representing the Venetian Golf & Country Club Property Owners Association. He had already presented a defense on behalf of the North Venice Neighborhood Association.
He urged that the land-use change be denied on several grounds, including incompatibility and adverse impacts on traffic and the environment.
More than 30 city residents, mostly property owners in the PUD, spoke on the proposal. All but two said they opposed it.
Commissioner Pam Schierberg moved to approve the change, saying that putting a Publix — the expected major tenant of the shopping center — on the property would serve the city's fastest-growing area and reduce congestion on the roads.
But only two of her colleagues — Richard Hale and Jerry Jasper — went along with her. The other commissioner had concerns about the impacts approval might have, with compatibility a key factor.
Commissioner Barry Snyder, in his first meeting after returning to the board he chaired for years, said he didn't think that during work on the city's comprehensive plan that anyone envisioned a shopping center as big as the one proposed would be on that property.
"I can't say yes" to compliance with the plan and the land-development code, he said.
Chair Bill Willson and commissioners Kit McKeon and Lissa MacDonald also voted against the motion.
The City Council will consider the proposed change at an upcoming meeting.
