Chambers

Residents who stuck it out through the end of Tuesday's Planning Commission public hearing applaud after a 4-3 vote to recommend denial by the City Council of a land-use change for a shopping center they oppose.

VENICE — Residents hoping to defeat an effort by developer Pat Neal to build a shopping center in North Venice had to wait two months to see if the Planning Commission would side with them.

Then they had to wait six hours Tuesday for the proposal to come to a vote.


Photo

After displaying several photos of wildlife in North Venice, Diana Watters urged Planning Commissioners not to "allow a concrete box to overrun this beauty."
Shirts

As at the January Planning Commission meeting at which the public hearing on the North Venice shopping center began, blue T-shirts were the apparel of the day for opponents Tuesday.
