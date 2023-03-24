VENICE — Residents hoping to defeat an effort by developer Pat Neal to build a shopping center in North Venice had to wait two months to see if the Planning Commission would side with them.
Then they had to wait six hours Tuesday for the proposal to come to a vote.
But the two dozen or so people who remained in Council Chambers when it did went home happy.
They saw the Commission vote 4-3 to recommend the City Council reject a request to change the land use designation on a 10-acre portion of the Milano planned-unit development at the southwest corner of Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard from open space to commercial.
Tuesday's proceeding was the conclusion of a public hearing that began Jan. 17 and was continued but didn't resume last month, as originally planned.
It started with arguments against the proposal by attorney Dan Lobeck, representing the Venetian Golf & Country Club Property Owners Association. He had already presented a defense on behalf of the North Venice Neighborhood Association.
He urged that the land-use change be denied on numerous grounds, several of which he said were promises broken by Neal.
Lobeck said that when Neal established the Milano PUD in 2014, he pledged there would be no access from Laurel Road unless the city required it, which isn't the case. He said Neal also represented that the open space would never be developed.
"The people in Cielo (south of the open space) were promised a preserve," he said.
The open space in a PUD is supposed to be dedicated legally when the final plat is recorded, Lobeck said, but that never happened. Instead, he said, Neal used his continuing control of the Cielo board as developer to remove the open space from the Cielo development without the consent of other property owners.
It was a "bait and switch," he said, using a phrase several members of the public would echo.
The proposal also violates city code provisions stating that commercial development in a PUD is intended to serve the residents, not the general public, and should be located internally in the PUD, Lobeck said.
The location on the perimeter would cause traffic problems, particularly at the planned Laurel Road entrance, opposite the entry to VGRC, which is too close to the intersection with Jacaranda Boulevard to the east for a traffic light, he said.
While a plan to widen Laurel Road is moving forward, Lobeck said, the funding isn't in place.
Building on the site would mean paving over a wetland contrary to comprehensive plan language that makes avoiding impacts on wetlands a priority and calls for minimizing them as the preferred alternative, he said. Neal's plan is to make a contribution to a mitigation "bank" from which the funds would be used to preserve a wetland elsewhere.
More than 30 city residents, mostly property owners in the PUD, spoke on the proposal. All but two said they opposed it.
Many of them pointed out that there are three Publix stores within a 2-plus-mile radius of the shopping center site. Publix is expected to be the anchor tenant if the complex is built.
"We're facing a want versus a need," Betty Oden said.
"There's no need, only greed," Mark Jerry said.
Other resident concerns included the destruction of animal habitat, noise and light pollution and a potential increase flooding.
In rebuttal for Neal, attorney Jeff Boone said the Commission had heard a lot of misinformation.
Ed Vogler, Neal's real estate attorney, said Lobeck had been "purposefully misleading" in his statements on the rights of other property owners because Neal had full authority to withdraw the open space from Cielo under the law and the documents forming the PUD and homeowner association.
Alex Hofner, the environmental engineer for the project, said that the wetland on the site had already been degraded by the construction of Laurel Road and VGRC, for which fill was taken. Long term it's probably not viable, he said.
Neal said that the design for widening Laurel Road — which his company will undertake — is about 90% complete, which is sufficient to apply for permits.
At the city's request, the county has agreed to earmark $8 million in mobility fees for the project, subject to matching funding from the state. Bills in both the House and the Senate include the contribution, he said.
"We believe the chances are the road will be built starting this summer," he said.
After the close of the public hearing, Commissioner Pam Schierberg moved to approve the change, saying that putting a Publix on the property would serve the city's fastest-growing area and reduce congestion on the roads.
"Removing some transportation pressure off our roadways is absolutely the right thing to do," she said.
Two of her colleagues — Richard Hale, who seconded the motion, and Jerry Jasper — agreed.
The biggest impact from traffic in the area will come from population growth and the use of Jacaranda Boulevard as a north-south connector in the future, Jasper said.
He said he'd like for the parties to try to resolve their differences and suggested conditioning a recommendation for the project on stipulations to reduce its impact so that when the City Council considers it there would be a greater chance of finality.
"Because today it's heading to the courts," he said.
Commissioner Barry Snyder, in his first meeting after returning to the board he chaired for years, said it's not the Commission's job to get the parties to talk.
"For me, that's when it gets to the elected officials," Chair Bill Willson said.
Snyder said that he couldn't get past the code requirements for commercial properties in a PUD or the need for consent from other owners for changes. He also had issues with the lack of any effort to protect the wetland or to deal with the intersection that would be shared with VGRC.
In the end, he said, he couldn't find the proposed change in compliance with the code or the comp plan.
Willson said that a binding master plan "should be what it says." He distinguished a change from one type of residential use to another from what Neal was proposing — going from open space to commercial development.
"Commercial doesn't need to be on those 10 acres," he said.
Only Hale and Jasper joined Schierberg in voting for her motion. Willson, Snyder and commissioners Kit McKeon and Lissa MacDonald voted against it.
The City Council will consider the proposed change at an upcoming meeting.
