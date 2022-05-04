VENICE — Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder summed up the sentiment in the room Tuesday when he and his colleagues finally voted to send the draft land-development regulations on to the City Council.
"The only thing I can say is this has been a long time coming," he said.
The Commission has been working on the LDR for more than four years, since the current comprehensive plan went into effect in January of 2018.
They'll be presented to the Council at its meeting next Tuesday.
Despite the Commission's vote, work on the LDR continues. Changes it approved Tuesday need to be incorporated into the version the Council will consider.
Some of them are editorial — corrections to spelling and word choice.
Some are clarifications, to ensure the LDR reflect the comp plan it's implementing and the Commission's intentions.
For example, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said that language would be added to make clear that buildings that don't conform to the new code, such as the condos along the beach, could be replaced with the same number and size of units if destroyed by a hurricane.
And some changes are more substantive.
One of the issues that led the Commission to postpone a vote on the LDR last month was urging by attorney Jeff Boone that it reconsider the height limits being set.
He had recommended that, other than in downtown Venice and single-family residential districts, property owners be allowed to apply for heights up to the equivalent of six stories, whatever the height-by-right limit might be.
The extra height, which would need separate approval, would allow developers and architects some flexibility, he said.
Because the LDR switched back to height limits measured in feet, not stories, between the first and second drafts, Boone suggested consulting an architect to translate six stories into feet.
Clark said he talked to Mark Beebe, who's also the chair of the city's Architectural Review Board, and got a range of 11-13 feet per floor. He then went back and recalculated the proposed building heights in the LDR using 11 feet instead of 10 for the ones that exceed 35 feet.
The only exception was for the Venice Avenue mixed-use district, Clark said.
After the Commission originally adopted a 39-foot limit there that "no one saluted," in Snyder's words, it went back to the 35-foot limit that's currently in place, but without a possibility of an additional 10 feet, which exists now.
When Boone pointed out that the Venice Theatre building, for one, had needed the extra 10 feet for expansion, the Commission reinstated it.
But public sentiment was so opposed to the 39-foot limit that Clark said he wouldn't even try to recommend 11 feet instead of 10.
When a table showing mixed-use district height limits was shown, however, it listed a maximum of 46 feet.
"You're on you own, brother," Snyder joked.
The number was changed to 45 feet immediately.
The maximum height for most of the affected districts increases between 1 to 3 feet with the recalculation: 45 feet becomes 46 feet, 65 becomes 68.
Only a few districts deviate from the pattern.
The Commission accepted Clark's recommendation that the by-right height in the Industrial, Light Warehouse district be 46 feet instead of the 35 feet proposed in the LDR. It's 1 foot more than the current limit.
It also OK'd a 57-foot maximum height along Airport Avenue, provided it complies with the airport master plan, and 46 feet by right and 68 feet with a height exception in the Seaboard Improvement mixed-use district, an area currently under ILW zoning.
The 46-foot limit is 11 feet more than proposed but only 1 foot more than the current limit, while 68 feet is 13 more than proposed but 17 feet less than the existing maximum.
Seven districts will have maximum heights 20-40 feet lower than the current code allows, while limits will be set for the 10 mixed-use districts the comp plan created.
Boone made another pitch Tuesday for a broader six-story maximum but the Commission declined to go along.
It also rejected his recommendation that the compatibility section of the LDR be deleted. It attempts to set specific criteria for something the Commission and the Council need flexibility with, he said, and will lead to the approval of projects they'd prefer to reject.
Clark said that any issues that arise with the language can be dealt with later. There's enough flexibility in the LDR, he said, that developers should be able to find a way to make a project fit in.
The vote to recommend adoption of the LDR by the Council was quick after the second extended meeting to discuss them. It was met by scattered applause from the few people still in attendance after 6 p.m.
"I normally don't tolerate that," Snyder said, "but OK."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.