VENICE — The Planning Commission heard about enough potential issues with the draft land-use regulations Tuesday to decide that it wasn’t ready to decide to recommend them to the City Council.
It voted 7-0 to continue its review of the second draft until its May 3 meeting, which Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark had left open just in case.
He has a presentation to the Council scheduled for May 10. If there’s any further delay on the Commission’s part, that presentation would have to get bumped back as well.
Clark began Tuesday’s meeting by reviewing changes staff had made since the Commission’s April 5 meeting. Many were editorial-type corrections of punctuation and numbering, he said, while others were just for clarification purposes.
One substantive change was to add the option to seek a 10-foot floor of under-story parking in the Residential, Multi-Family-1 and RMF-2 districts. Attorney Jeff Boone had suggested the change, to be consistent with RMF-3 and RMF-4 districts.
Another, Clark said, was to reduce some of the city’s “onerous” parking requirements.
During public comment, several people offered their own suggestions, though none of them likely would have led the Commission to postpone a decision.
Jan Vertefeuille criticized the decision not to provide for the creation of new historic districts and said that properties of less than five acres should be required to get a wildlife habitat protection analysis.
The Commission initially had a mechanism for creating new districts but removed it over concerns about property rights. If it needs to be put back in to achieve certified local government status, the Commission voted that 100% buy-in from all property owners in the proposed district would be required.
Scott Woodman asked that energy production be eliminated as a use on government property near residential areas. He was involved in the opposition to a solar project at the Venice Community Center several years ago that was removed after neighbors complained.
The Commission agreed with him, though there was some concern about the impact of a ban as technology improves.
It was a lengthy presentation by Boone that he called “the tip of the iceberg” that led the Commission to hold off on proceeding.
In particular for Commission Chair Barry Snyder, it was comments about building height that need further thought.
“This height thing — I’m worn out,” he said.
A provision in the LDR increasing the maximum height downtown from 35 feet to three stories at no more than 39 feet had been broadly opposed, leading the Commission to pull back to a 35-foot limit, as in the current code but without the extra 10 feet that can be allowed today by conditional use.
Boone advocated for a six-story limit throughout the city except for residential areas and downtown. An architect or contractor could advise what six stories would translate to in feet, he said.
The height allowed by right could be less, he said, but with the option to ask for additional height to the equivalent of six stories.
Clark recommended the Commission defer any decision on height until staff has had time to do more research. He said he’ll also spend time with Boone to discuss other areas of concern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.