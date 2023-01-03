VENICE — The apportionment of residential and commercial capacity in mixed-use areas in the city’s comprehensive plan isn’t working, according to Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark.
The plan took months and months to draft and get approved, finally going into effect in January 2018.
“I don’t know that back then we realized how complex this would be,” he told the Planning Commission Tuesday.
Partly it’s a result of changing market conditions and partly it’s due to a lack of reliable methodologies to determine the percentages of the two types of uses.
In the Knights Trail Neighborhood, for example, staff “kind of flipped a coin” and went with a 50/50 residential/commercial split, Clark said. It’s already needed an adjustment.
Staff also saw that using certificates of occupancy, issued when construction is complete, wasn’t an accurate way to measure how much of the planned capacity of a neighborhood had been used up.
Other projects could have approvals that would reduce availability even though no construction had commenced, he said.
Now, existing development, entitlements under a binding master plan and parcels on which development is approved count against the comp plan’s quotas.
The change greatly reduced the amount of capacity still available but “that was the way we had to do it,” Clark said.
The fixed standards in the comp plan are posing problems for staff, too, he said.
Before the percentages in the Knights Trail Neighborhood were adjusted, there was capacity for only one of two competing development applications, he said. That made determining which one was first in line crucial.
One application was filed an hour before the other but the second one included the filing fee, meaning that one was complete and got priority. But the second one still needed to be processed, he said, in case the first one didn’t get approved.
An applicant can seek a comp plan amendment, as one hoping to develop a project on the island will need to do because it has bigger plans than the 33 units that can be built without one, Clark said.
Rather than repeatedly going through that process, or potentially facing legal challenges to restrictions on the use of property, he said he’d prefer to do away with the percentages.
“I’m just thinking about letting these mixed-use areas develop as they develop” rather than trying to control them, he said. And commercial projects will naturally be proposed near residential areas as they grow, he added.
Besides, he said, “we really didn’t find anybody else who does this.”
He said he didn’t think the change would have any unintended consequences because there would be no change to the allowed uses in the mixed-use areas.
The Commission backed Clark’s approach, which he said he plans to take up with City Council.
The Commission also voted to recommend Council approval of a number of revisions to the city’s land-development regulations, largely to address grammatical and spelling errors and incorrect references, but also to fix some problems staff has identified while working with the new rules.
One was a standard of 0.5 parking spaces per unit for multi-family developments. The staff report says that currently “it may be unreasonable to assume that there will be less than one car per household on average,” and recommends a minimum of one space per unit instead.
“We got a little overzealous in our cutting down of parking spaces, “ Clark said.
This is the second set of staff-proposed revisions, he said, with a third one already in the works.
