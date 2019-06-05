The Venice Planning Commission unanimously recommended the rejection of a land use petition for a hotel off East Venice Avenue on Tuesday. The petition moves next to City Council for its consideration.
Galleria Venice Holdings Inc. representatives came before the Venice Planning Commission seeking permission to allow a three-story hotel to be built at 1540 East Venice Avenue as a second alternative to what is currently allowed — medical, retail or office use. The vacant 2.7 parcel is located right across from the future Venice Public Safety facility.
About 90 citizens attended, mostly opposed to the idea of a 90-bed, 42-feet high hotel with possible noise, traffic and congestion near their neighborhood.
Height questionedBut first Commissioners heard from City Attorney Kelly Fernandez who, in conjunction with Jeff Shrum, Director of Community Development, recommended the city split the decision about the additional height being sought — 42 feet instead of the 35 foot standard — from the change in use of the land.
It came as a major surprise to the Commission, but Fernandez said the city may have been incorrectly eliminating the Conditional Use process to approve additional height in some previous PUD applications, and not properly advertising the petitions. Fernandez said she would review a few of the most recent PUD approvals to see if any need to be redone.
Commissioners agreed they would address the additional height request at a later date if necessary and focused on whether a hotel should be a permitted alternative use.
It’s the third time since 2006 the property has been rezoned or an amendment adopted.
Affected parties speak outAt Tuesday’s Commission meeting, three people were granted “affected party” status, including an individual representing Casa Del Lago Condominium Association to the east of the project. Doing so grants those entities and individuals certain legal rights, like the ability to cross examine witnesses, now and in the future should the matter end up in litigation.
“A hotel in this residential area is not at all compatible to our neighborhood,” said Carlene Painter, president of Casa Del Lago Condominium Association.
“Many of us purchased here expecting it to (remain) a residential neighborhood,” she said. “When (portions of the PUD) turned medical, it was in keeping with our lifestyle. The Eye Associates (approved but not yet built facility next door) will be medical. It fits. We grumbled but accepted the police building across the street. We are not as generous with the proposed hotel. It is out of scale with our area.
“Our property value is at risk. It is a round-the-clock business that will have cars, motorcycle, tourist buses, etc. Even if it’s an upscale hotel, it will have exhaust from upscale vehicles, and upscale (guests) looking out their upscale rooms into some of our lanais,” she said.
“You have a duty to protect the welfare of the already establish neighborhoods of Venice. I am asking you to think about that,” she said.
687 signature petitionPainter turned over a petition with 687 signatures against the project; 602 live in the immediate neighborhood, Painter said.
Denis Block, also from Casa Del Lago, was also granted affected party status.
“The traffic on Venice Avenue already exceeds safety,” Block said. “I will assume you can already imagine the lighting, noise, night disturbance and safety issues. If traffic is rerouted to Auburn Road, this now impacts elderly walkers, bikers and school bus routes. Do we need another hotel? Maybe, but not squished into the 2.7 acres beside us. 135 parking spaces is over three rows in a Publix parking lot.
“Why purposefully invade the relative peacefulness and security of Auburn Lakes Drive by hundreds of weekly transient users? A three-story, 24/7 hotel just doesn’t fit,” Block said.
Richard Packman, the third resident granted affected party status, said he was concerned about property values, safety, and quality of life issues.
“Is this in the spirit of the city’s long term?” he asked. “It’s simply a bad idea. We’re looking for development that’s consistent with what’s there now.”
Neighbor John Dornette, in an email, called the potential zoning change “mean spirited.” “Lights, noise, views blocked. Imagine if it were your home,” he wrote in an email to the Commission.
100 foot bufferLand use attorneys Jackson Boone and Jeff Boone, representing the developer, pointed out the existing 100 foot buffer and 20-25 feet high shade trees between Casa Del Lago and the proposed hotel site. Casa Del Lago has two story buildings while Gondola Park to the north has two-story over one story of parking.
They indicated market surveys suggest a hotel could do well in the underserved areas of the East Gateway and Pinebrook areas.
DiscussionRecently appointed Commissioner Bill Willson, who replaced Janis Fawn, said current zoning already allows a three-story building and wondered how the neighbors felt about that, since the occupants could look into their lanais, too.
Packman indicated it was acceptable as it would be medically related — an existing use of the land.
In the end, the Commission unanimously voted against allowing a hotel as an alternative use on the property.
Commissioner Tom Murphy called it incompatible with the surrounding area.
“This is similar to the multi-family development that we turned down in Pinebrook South,” said Commissioner Kit McKeon.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said what struck him the most was the potential of a 24/7 nature of a hotel in an established neighborhood.
“We don’t have a totally blank area there,” Snyder said. “There is existing residential and other (uses) around it. What it comes down to … is this concept of 24/7 versus the other uses in there today. You’ve got an established area. And none of those are 24/7. That is a use that is not of a similar nature and that is what I’m hanging my hat on today,” Snyder said.
