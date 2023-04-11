Plane

Sea Tow uses air bags to float part of the crashed plane into Higel Park.

 PHOTO BY RONALD DUPONT JR.

VENICE — The plane that crashed a week ago off the Venice Pier did not appear to be suffering any sort of mechanical difficulty, according to two eyewitnesses who called 911.

The crash killed all four of the plane’s occupants.


The victims were Jeff (64) and Patty (68) Lumpkin, of Fishers, and Rick (60) and Bethe (57) Beaver, of Noblesville.
   
