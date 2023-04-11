VENICE — The plane that crashed a week ago off the Venice Pier did not appear to be suffering any sort of mechanical difficulty, according to two eyewitnesses who called 911.
The crash killed all four of the plane’s occupants.
One eyewitness identified himself as a pilot when he spoke to the emergency dispatcher.
“A plane about half a mile out of the pier just crashed into the water,” the man said in a calm tone. “His engine sounded normal … He was just losing a lot of altitude. He crashed pretty hard … It was not a smooth landing, by any means.”
Another 911 call came from a tourist who said that when the plane hit the water, there was no explosion but, rather, something that sounded like a “large backfire.”
“I’m at the pier at Sharky’s,” he said when he called 911. “A plane just took off and crashed in the water … I saw it come over the top of the trees … I looked up and it was going down.”
The plane crash is being compared to a similar crash off the pier on Dec. 3. In that crash, two parents and their 12-year-old daughter died when their plane crashed into the Gulf shortly after take-off.
Both planes were flying at night into a dark sky. Experts told the Venice Gondolier that because of the reflection in the water, finding a horizon by eyesight is difficult to do at night, and a pilot could confuse the reflection of the night sky in the water with the sky itself.
The National Transportation Safety Board is now in charge of the April 5 crash.
Emergency officials recovered the bodies of two married couples, as well as parts of the plane itself, on April 6.
Those killed in the crash were William Jeffrey Lumpkin, 64; Patricia Lumpkin, 68; Ricky Joe Beaver, 60; and Elizabethe Beaver, 57.
The four had flown in from St. Petersburg but lived in Indiana.
