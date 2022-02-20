When I saw the correspondent turn in this article, I immediately thought to myself, "This is going to be the most-read story of the week."
And it was.
Our story on the fact that a rooftop restaurant is planned for downtown Venice was a slow burn in terms of pageviews. Yes, it got a few thousand within a few hours, but all the rest came spread out over a week as the story was shared on social media and via email.
Personally, I thought most people commenting on this story were going to be upset with the idea of a rooftop restaurant in Venice. But most comments were in favor of the idea.
Many pointed out how Punta Gorda and Englewood already have such restaurants.
On a side note, the correspondent who wrote this story, Larry Humes, is one of our history writers. So when you read this story, not only will you learn of the planned renovations but you'll also learn how this structure got built in the first place and what it has been used for over the years.
See all this at:
OK, on with the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Families, friends remember pair who died in motorcycle crash
In this story, we learn about the two young people, a man and a woman, who died when their motorcycle was hit while they were driving in Port Charlotte.
The man is Nicholas Charles Caruso, 19. He graduated from North Port High School in 2021, where his mother, Marilyn, is a longtime teacher. Caruso, a manager at North Port Taco Bell, wanted to pursue a career in information technology and cyber security.
The woman is Chloe Caldwell, 18. She worked at the Gulf Cove Publix and was a senior at Lemon Bay High School.
In this story, we learn more about these two teens and hear from the people who loved them. You can read the full story at:
#3: Brian Laundrie autopsy -- Bones were scattered; gun, other items detailed
This is yet another update of a news event that produced more than 100 stories last year and was easily the most-read overarching series of stories in 2020.
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, both of North Port, became a national story when she originally was listed as missing, then was found dead. After a massive manhunt, Laundrie was found dead in North Port.
In this latest story, an autopsy confirms that Laundrie killed himself with a gun.
If you're not familiar with this series of events and why it was a national story for weeks, visit the latest article at:
#4: Charlotte County home price increases highest in nation
When I saw the headline on this story, I remember thinking, "Tell me something I don't already know."
If you have lived here for more than a few years, you already know the price of homes has gone up dramatically. (And so have rents, for that matter.)
But this article coming in at #4 focuses on Charlotte County and points out how the price of homes has gone up more in this county than anywhere else in the United States.
Wow. I'm thinking that's a first place that no county wants to win. And I suspect that Sarasota County is likely high on this list, too.
To see reaction from Realtors and learn which Florida county came in at #2 (it's surprising), visit:
#5: Long-awaited Italian deli opens
I keep saying this and it remains true -- you guys sure do like learning about restaurants.
Our latest story is about an Italian deli that opened in Venice. I, personally, drove by during its opening week and witnessed a line that went out the door and into the parking lot.
Now that's a well-loved eatery.
“We are happy we’re finally open,” said Susan Mazzoccoli, who owns Abondanza Italian Deli with her husband Freddie.
The two managed to get a prime corner in Venice on land that used to be home to a convenience store.
To learn more about the food they offer and how they created the restaurant in the first place, read:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
