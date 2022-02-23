VENICE — A new idea on the controversial topic of building height limits downtown was proposed by Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
This concept was brought up during a Commission meeting following a joint meeting between City Council and the Commission.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Snyder mentioned he met with Venice architect Mark Beebe to discuss the building height limits, which resulted in Snyder presenting an idea to the Commission.
“One of the things he (Beebe) talked about was it’s not just the 39 feet of habitable space, it’s also a concept of the mid-point of the roof line,” Snyder said.
The current limit is 35 feet, but allows Council to approve another 10 feet of habitable space.
With the draft land-development regulations (LDR), there have been discussions about a 39-foot height limit for downtown with another 10 feet allowed for architectural features as long as they are not habitable.
The new suggestion stems off the conversation around three-story buildings with 39 feet.
Along the lines of a roof going on top of these buildings, Snyder mentioned the roof line would not hang down far since the third habitable floor would have windows.
“You are not going to hang that roof line much below three or four feet,” Snyder said.
There is a limit architecturally to where the roof is going to go, he said. So, if the mid-point of the roof hanging off is three to four feet down, there will be a matching three or four feet above it.
If the roof coming down is four feet and there is an 8-foot roof line, then the top could be 43 feet instead of the 49 feet that had been discussed, he explained to the Commission.
“I thought that’s a very interesting concept as to how this plays out,” Snyder said about the mid-point roof line concept.
Beebe’s suggestion to Snyder was that if he could measure out to the mid-point roof line and have 39 feet, he could do a three-story building and still give it a “nice roof and nice architectural features,” Snyder said.
Commission members also liked this new idea.
Also in Tuesday’s meeting, Commission member Shaun Graser mentioned his previous reservations on three-story buildings.
“It’s creating this concrete jungle,” Graser said.
However, he said he was less apt to vote against it now after discussions than before.
Commission member Pam Schierberg commented on liking the variation in heights of downtown buildings and thought it would add to the downtown area, including Venice Avenue across the bridge.
“I agree. We are thinking today, but we really need to be thinking 20 to 25 years and beyond,” Schierberg said.
