By GREG GILES
News Editor
Coming off its summer break, the Venice Planning Commission approved a handful of development petitions on Tuesday, including plans for a new headquarters for National Drying Technologies on 3.6 acres in the industrial area of Triple Diamond Boulevard in north Venice. NDT had been leasing nearby property.
A proposed site and development plan for a 24,777 square foot industrial complex was approved unanimously. The new facility will serve as a headquarters as well as a single-story storage and business operations site, including numerous parking areas for massive equipment used by NDT, a global company that specializes in structural drying equipment rentals after floods, fires or natural disasters like hurricanes.
Some of the large blower equipment will be staged in separate parking areas surrounded by cyclone fencing, which is chain link fencing with mesh, so it won’t be visible. The business also houses equipment for climate control (portable heaters, AC units), temporary power and distribution (generators, and amp distribution boxes), and drying Equipment (air movers, and desiccants in all sizes) and more.
Architect Al Hibner, of Levine and Associates, said the building was particularly challenging.
“It will be quite a contribution to triple diamond and the city,” he said. “I know, it looks like another box, but inside there is a bit more layout than most. We tried to keep the traffic noise down from impacting other sites.”
Rezone recommended
The Planning Commission recommended approval of rezone application for high density residential housing on one acre at 498 Substation Road, changing zoning from County RMF-2 (allows up to 9 units per acre) to City RMF-4 (allows up to 18 units per acre).
Staff pointed out high density residential housing was the only implementing zoning district allowable under the city’s Comprehensive Plan, and the property cannot be developed until it receives a city zoning designation.
Property owner John Bailey III said the property has been in his family since he was a child. It was won by his uncle as a result of a gambling debt. He’d seen the land transform from country pasture, now surrounded by the city. Today, the parcel is surrounded by industrial uses except for a portion on its south side.
The location is ideal for low income residential units, said Commissioner Bill Willson, with lots of opportunity for people to walk to work in the area.
There was discussion about what to do the the private road leading into the area. Locals want the city to take it over, but city officials say it will cost. Building Services Director Jeff Shrum said it might be more appropriate to discuss when the rezone petition moves to the Venice City Council for final consideration.
Height variances granted
A variance was granted in height allowance from 35 feet to 42 feet for residential housing on two separate housing development. One is a 318-acre project, referred to as Rustic Road; the other is a 308-acre project, formerly called The Bridges, both in north Venice. The developer’s representative, attorney Jeff Boone, said the property owner is seeking to build three story buildings.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said he was surprised to see the variance as he’d thought the Commission’s previous handling of the matter was sufficient.
Shrum said a closer reading of the city code revealed that requests for less than 10 feet of additional height need only come before the Commission as a variance. A request for more than 10 feet would have required a Conditional Use Permit, which would require the matter to go before City Council for final consideration, he said.
Chairman Snyder said it didn’t make sense to approve the matter as a Planned Unit Development, then come back and deal with a height variance that has different standards. The only other option, however, was not to grant the variances until new regulations are adopted, which could delay the projects many months.
Variance from what? Snyder asked.
“I didn’t anticipate this would come back to us,” Snyder said. “Now we’re here doing this under a variance process. I know that’s what the code says, but there’s nothing there today. It’s an empty parcel. We seem to be caught up in our own regulations. That doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense here. How (for example) do I determined hardship? That’s based on (what’s) existing” already on the land.
“We are applying different criteria today. I’m concerned about that,” Snyder said. He was the sole vote against both height Variance petitions.
“You’re exactly right,” said Shrum, “but the Conditional Use process would be just as problematic. What you’ve identified is a discrepancy when we established that Conditional Use process in 2015. I don’t think there’s any other options at this point,” having consulted the city attorney on the subject a number of times.
Rezones for both projects approved on first reading in July. Final reading is next Tuesday.
Also approved
The Commission also approved the following:
• A special exception allowing Portofino to maintain its existing offside signage for another 18 months. Chairman Snyder said he wasn’t a fan of offsite signs, but noted it’s allowable by Sarasota County. It passed unanimously, with Snyder saying he voted in favor “reluctantly.”
• A variance in setback rules was granted for a residential renovation at 316 Short Road.
