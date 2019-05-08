Representatives of Sarasota Memorial Hospital took the Venice Planning Commission on a high-tech tour of their planned Venice facility Tuesday.
Chair Barry Snyder liked it so much that he joked about asking Development Director Jeff Shrum whether a computer animation could be part of all future site-and-development plan applications.
“He assured me ‘No,’” Snyder said.
The animation was part of SMH’s full-court press to get approval of a zoning amendment, and a special exception, as well as a site-and-development plan.
Most of the people in the audience were involved in the project some way, including three members of the project’s advisory council — one of whom expressed concerns about it.
The project includes a 110-bed hospital, a 28-unit emergency department, a medical office building, a parking garage, parking lots and related structures. Construction will take about two and a half years at a total projected cost of more than $400 million.
The site is 65 acres at the southeast corner of the Laurel Road/Pinebrook Road intersection. Originally intended as the location of a shopping center, the land is zoned Planned Commercial Development (PCD).
The zoning amendment sought changes in previously approved standards largely relating to landscaping and parking — 9-foot-wide parking spaces instead of 10, for example.
SMH also asked that it not be required to extend a sidewalk along Laurel Road past the ambulance entrance to the site. Neither I-75 nor the Laurel Road bridge over it accommodates pedestrians, attorney Dan Bailey said.
The purpose of the special exception was to allow the construction of a hospital in a PCD district, where it’s permitted but not as a right. The site-and-development plan locks in the layout of the project.
Planning Manager Roger Clark said the only utilities deficiency that staff noted is that the city doesn’t have a force main that can provide sewer service to the hospital.
One is in the planning stages, however, and could even be in place by the time the hospital opens in about two and a half years. The county will provide sewer service until a change-over is possible, Clark said.
There are a few issues with nearby intersections, he said, but they can be resolved by re-timing traffic signals to the extent they’re related to the hospital. Pre-existing problems that aren’t due to the hospital coming in will need to be addressed by the city, using mobility fees.
After two members of the advisory council lauded the project, Tim Montgomery, a member representing Windwood, said he didn’t remember the group deciding to endorse it.
He urged the Commission not to agree to the proposed modifications without getting more in return, in the form of bigger setbacks, restricted lighting or more traffic calming and landscaping.
He also said the speed limits on the two roads are too high and asked if there could be “quiet times” for ambulances and medical transport helicopters.
Architect Steve Jackson and engineer Melanie Smith responded, saying that all of the city’s standards would be met, if not exceeded.
They reassured that property will generate less traffic with a hospital on it than if it had a shopping center, and the roadwork SMH has committed to will take care of future needs as well as current ones.
The speed limits are something neither SMH nor the city controls, he said.
All three petitions were approved on 5-0 votes, with Commission Member Scott Williams absent. The board has one vacancy.
The City Council will consider the zoning amendment, including sidewalk waiver. Approvals of the site-and-development plan and special use permit are final but contingent on what the Council does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.